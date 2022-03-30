MPs vote to give women continued access to at-home abortion services in England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
MPs vote to give women continued access to at-home abortion services in England

By Press Association
March 30 2022, 5.55pm Updated: March 30 2022, 7.53pm
(PA)
(PA)

Women in England will have continued access to early abortion care at home after MPs supported a law change.

The Government changed the regulations during the first coronavirus lockdown in March 2020 in order to allow women to have medical abortions at home following a phone or video consultation.

Cabinet Meeting
Health Secretary Sajid Javid (James Manning/PA)

But Health Secretary Sajid Javid later announced the temporary measure would end with the return to pre-Covid arrangements in August.

After peers voted to amend the Health and Care Bill to retain the at-home service, the Government then put forward its own amendment to allow the Commons a vote on the matter.

MPs supported retaining the service by 215 votes to 188, majority 27 following a free vote on Wednesday.

Analysis of the division list showed Conservative MPs Rehman Chishti, Felicity Buchan and Suzanne Webb registered votes in both the aye and no lobby, which is considered as a formal abstention.

Conservative former prime minister Theresa May, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis, justice minister Victoria Atkins and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps were among those to support the proposal, while Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Cabinet Office minister Jacob Rees-Mogg and Treasury minister Simon Clarke voted against.

The Commons heard since the change in the rules, 150,000 women have had abortions at home before they are 10 weeks pregnant, and face-to-face services will remain an option.

Clare Murphy, chief executive of the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS), said in a statement: “We are absolutely delighted that MPs followed the evidence and above all listened to women when they voted for the continuation of this service.

“Early abortion at home is safe, effective and an important option for women.

“We look forward to being able to provide this service into the future and are incredibly grateful to all the parliamentarians who championed it.”

Labour MP Jess Phillips addresses the House of Commons (PA)

During the debate, Labour MP Jess Phillips (Birmingham Yardley) spoke about her own experience of having an abortion and how telemedicine would improve the service for others – including by allowing women to take the medicine at an earlier point than waiting for an appointment.

She said: “One thing I would say about when I had an abortion is that the worst process of having an abortion is the waiting.

“I had made the decision of what I was going to do with my body. I had made it the second I saw that I was pregnant on a pregnancy test, because I am an adult woman, completely capable of handling my own body and knowing my own mind. That is how we should treat every woman in this country.”

Conservative MP Laura Trott (Sevenoaks) added retaining the service was “a matter for human dignity, for women’s dignity”.

She told MPs about a “close family member who had an abortion”, explaining: “There is a reason that the first pill is known as abortion on the bus. You go to get the pill, and effects can happen very, very quickly.

“She was driving home, she had to pull over at Sainsbury’s where she vomited in a toilet, she had severe diarrhoea, she was bleeding very very heavily. This was forced on her because of an artificial constraint that we put on how women can access abortion. It’s not right.”

Conservative former cabinet minister Maria Miller said telemedicine services will be regulated in the same way as face-to-face abortion care, adding: “The evidence again shows online abortion pill sales from unregulated providers have decreased since telemedicine was made legally available.”

MPs debate abortion services as part of the Health and Care Bill (PA)

Health minister Edward Argar said the Government had remained of the view that medical abortion should return to pre-Covid arrangements and “face-to-face services resumed given that that temporary change was based upon a specific set of emergency circumstances”.

Dr Caroline Johnson, Conservative MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham, said: “I’d like to summarise my concern by saying as a woman, I’ve not had an abortion but I guess in the future I could become pregnant and not want to be, if I was to be having an abortion, I’d rather have the inconvenience of having to go to a clinic than the worry of knowing some women are having abortions without going to those clinics.

“Essentially, for me, this is an issue of do we want to make things more convenient for the majority of women or do we want to protect those women who are most vulnerable, the most marginalised and most at risk?”

DUP MP Jim Shannon (Strangford) said “both lives matter”, adding: “I will vote against this permanent extension of this ill-advised scheme today and would urge MPs on both sides of the chamber to join me in doing so.

“It is a step backwards rather than forwards in providing adequate support and care for a woman and further normalises the practice of abortion as a phone call away rather than a counselled decision under medical care which it deserves.”

