SNP urges Scots to use council vote to ‘cast their verdict’ on Tories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics

SNP urges Scots to use council vote to ‘cast their verdict’ on Tories

By Press Association
March 30 2022, 5.59pm
The SNP is urging voters to use May’s council elections in Scotland to ‘cast a verdict’ on the Tories. (Rui Viera/PA)
The SNP is urging voters to use May’s council elections in Scotland to ‘cast a verdict’ on the Tories. (Rui Viera/PA)

Scots are being urged to use May’s council elections to “cast a verdict” on the Prime Minister and on “Tory lies, cronyism and hypocrisy”.

Kelly Parry, the SNP council election campaign director, said the May 5 Scottish local government vote gave people the chance to send a message to Boris Johnson.

She spoke out as the SNP confirmed it will be standing 560 candidates in 345 wards across 31 local authority areas.

Nicola Sturgeon’s party won 431 seats in the 2017 council elections in Scotland, more than any other party.

Ms Parry said: “The elections on May 5 are an opportunity to cast a vote for SNP councillors who’ll work tirelessly for local communities and local services, and to cast a verdict on Tory lies, cronyism and hypocrisy.

“Boris Johnson and his government are completely remote from the realities of families struggling with the soaring costs of living.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier