Greens ‘confident’ of record result in upcoming Scottish council elections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics

Greens ‘confident’ of record result in upcoming Scottish council elections

By Press Association
March 31 2022, 12.03am
Scottish Green co leader Lorna Slater said she was ‘confident’ her party could achieve a record result in May’s council elections. (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scottish Green co leader Lorna Slater said she was ‘confident’ her party could achieve a record result in May’s council elections. (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scottish Green Party co-leader Lorna Slater is “confident” her party can repeat the record results from last year’s Holyrood elections in the upcoming local government vote.

Scots will go to the polls in May, electing some 1,219 councillors in 32 different local authorities across Scotland.

While the Greens returned 19 councillors in the 2017 local elections,  Ms Slater said those elected representatives had been “working hard to deliver for their communities”.

The last year has also seen the Greens go into government after winning a record number of seats at Holyrood in 2021, going on to sign a co-operation agreement with Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP.

Speaking ahead of the party’s local government election campaign launch, Ms Slater said: “The Scottish Green Party secured a record result at the Holyrood election last year and I am confident we can replicate that success in councils up and down the country at these local elections.”

She added: “Our local councillors have spent the past five years working hard to deliver for their communities and I know that by electing even more of our talented candidates we can have a greater impact than ever before.

“Returning even one Green councillor to a local authority begins to change the conversation, putting the climate crisis at the forefront of the agenda. I’m really excited to see a bigger group of Green councillors working for Scotland after May 5.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier