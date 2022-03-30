Greens ‘confident’ of record result in upcoming Scottish council elections

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish Green Party co-leader Lorna Slater is “confident” her party can repeat the record results from last year’s Holyrood elections in the upcoming local government vote.

Scots will go to the polls in May, electing some 1,219 councillors in 32 different local authorities across Scotland.

While the Greens returned 19 councillors in the 2017 local elections, Ms Slater said those elected representatives had been “working hard to deliver for their communities”.

The last year has also seen the Greens go into government after winning a record number of seats at Holyrood in 2021, going on to sign a co-operation agreement with Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP.

Speaking ahead of the party’s local government election campaign launch, Ms Slater said: “The Scottish Green Party secured a record result at the Holyrood election last year and I am confident we can replicate that success in councils up and down the country at these local elections.”

She added: “Our local councillors have spent the past five years working hard to deliver for their communities and I know that by electing even more of our talented candidates we can have a greater impact than ever before.

“Returning even one Green councillor to a local authority begins to change the conversation, putting the climate crisis at the forefront of the agenda. I’m really excited to see a bigger group of Green councillors working for Scotland after May 5.”