Care home residents will have rights to have loved ones as carers

By Press Association
March 31 2022, 12.03am
New standards for care homes have been introduced (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Care home residents will have the right to visits and care from a loved one, the Scottish Government has said.

New standards for care homes are aimed at putting Anne’s Law into effect, allowing family members to be recognised as carers even during a Covid-19 outbreak.

Ministers say legislation which would enshrine the changes in law is currently being prepared.

The Care Inspectorate will be tasked with ensuring care homes meet the standards for visiting rights.

Anne’s Law is named after Anne Duke, who was cut off from her family while battling early-onset dementia.

Kevin Stewart said new legislation would be introduced in the coming months (Andrew Cowan)

Social care minister Kevin Stewart said: “We are fulfilling our pledge to introduce the provisions of Anne’s Law as quickly as possible by using our existing legal powers to help ensure care home visitors can be involved in the care and support of their loved ones.

“We will go further by including Anne’s Law within the new National Care Service Bill, with that legislation due to be introduced to the Scottish Parliament in the coming months.

“We are clear in our expectation that care home residents must have their care delivered in a dignified manner that reflects their rights.”

A spokesperson for the campaign group Care Home Relatives Scotland said they were pleased with the standards.

They said: “Relatives and close friends of those in residential care are not simply visitors, but continue with a caring role and as the voice and representative for our loved ones.

“It is reassuring to know we will always have the right to uphold that essential contact.

“We look forward to working together with all care home staff to ensure the standards are respected and upheld.”

Campaigners welcomed the move (Joe Giddens/PA)

Donald Macaskill, chief executive of Scottish Care, said: “I am pleased to commend the new social care standards which have been published today.

“They make explicit what we all recognise, namely the critical role that family and friends play in the care support of a resident in a care home.

“They clearly underline the rights of residents, should they wish, even during a managed infectious disease outbreak, to have family and friends support them in visiting and support.

“In the months ahead staff, providers, families, and residents will work together to ensure that these rights are understood and that the new standards are a success.”

