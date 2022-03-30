Government making inadequate progress towards meeting cancer pledges – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Government making inadequate progress towards meeting cancer pledges – report

By Press Association
March 31 2022, 12.05am
Concerns that a lack of staff is undermining progress in cancer care (PA)
Concerns that a lack of staff is undermining progress in cancer care (PA)

Ministers are not meeting their commitments to improve cancer care in England, a new report has concluded.

Experts advising MPs on the Health and Social Care Committee examined the pledges the Government had made to improve cancer outcomes for patients.

They found that staffing issues were underpinning a lack of progress towards the goals of faster diagnosis, more personalised care for patients and treatment ambitions.

(PA Graphics)

Professor Dame Jane Dacre, chair of the expert panel and former president of the Royal College of Physicians, said: “It is clear that cancer services are facing overwhelming pressure.

“We identified one recurrent theme – shortages of professional staff across cancer services are undermining achievement across every commitment we looked at.”

She added: “Our evaluation has also uncovered stark inequalities across cancer types and different regions in the country, not only on diagnosis but in what that will mean for their chances of survival.”

The report states that workforce shortages “undermined achievement” of the Government’s ambitions.

The authors said that there was “encouraging” investment and funding in equipment used to diagnose cancer but not enough staff to run the machines, interpret screening results and deliver innovative treatments.

Meanwhile personalised care provisions were “patchy” and there were not enough staff in place to provide the level of care patients expected.

The authors said that cancer services had often been “pushed to their very limits in terms of recourses” even before the Covid-19 pandemic, and they are now facing “overwhelming pressure”.

Commenting on the report, Eve Byrne, director of advocacy at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “This report brings into sharp focus just how devastating the NHS workforce shortage is, and highlights the sheer lack of realistic targets in place to fill the gaps.

“We know that the shortage of cancer professionals is the common theme underpinning the raft of issues facing cancer care currently. Record numbers of people are still facing unacceptably long waits for cancer diagnosis and treatment, causing huge amounts of worry and distress.

“It is vital that the Government tackles this once and for all by guaranteeing that the upcoming 10-year Cancer Plan includes the long overdue plans for the staff needed to tackle the cancer care backlog, and ensure everybody gets the care they need now and in the future.”

Labour’s shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said: “Cancer care is in crisis.

“I know from my own treatment how important an early diagnosis is when it comes to cancer.

“The Conservatives say they are declaring a ‘war on cancer’, but they’ve spent the last 12 years disarming the NHS.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We are supporting the NHS to prioritise reducing cancer waiting times, giving people the treatment they need and tackling the Covid backlog.

“Business as usual is not enough and that’s why we have redoubled our efforts in our fight against cancer and are developing a 10-Year Cancer Plan to set out how we will lead the world in cancer care.

“To deliver long-term recovery and reform, our record investment in the NHS included an extra £2 billion in 2021 and £8 billion over the next three years to cut waiting times, including delivering an extra nine million checks, scans and operations.”

