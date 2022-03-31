Watchdog sets out £71m plan to help British Steel pension savers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Watchdog sets out £71m plan to help British Steel pension savers

By Press Association
March 31 2022, 7.59am
Some pension savers were left out of pocket by bad advice (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
British Steel pension savers are to be compensated if they were poorly advised to switch their pension pots away from the company’s more lucrative defined benefits plans.

The watchdog Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has set out a plan which it says will deliver compensation worth £71.2 million to those who were misled about their pensions.

Around 8,000 steelworkers transferred away from the defined-benefit British Steel Pension Scheme, and some of these suffered big losses as a result, according to the National Audit Office.

Most of these took advice from a financial adviser in the process, with these advisers regulated by the FCA.

The regulator said that close to half (46%) of all the advice it had reviewed turned out to be unsuitable.

Advisers will now be forced to pay compensation to those who received unsuitable advice and switched away.

If the advisers have gone out of business since the advice was given then the Financial Services Compensation Scheme will step in, with payments expected to start from the end of next year.

Sheldon Mills, executive director for consumers and competition at the FCA, said: “The circumstances around British Steel Pension Scheme transfers were exceptional, with former members receiving significantly higher levels of unsuitable advice compared with other cases.

“We want individuals who lost out financially after receiving unsuitable advice to receive compensation through our scheme.”

In a letter sent to advisers on Thursday, the FCA said: “Under the proposed redress scheme, firms which advised on British Steel Pension Scheme transfers would be required to review their advice.

“If the advice is unsuitable and resulted in a financial loss for former British Steel Pension Scheme members, the firms would be required to provide compensation.”

It added that “failing to act on the requests in this letter” could allow the FCA to take action against the adviser.

