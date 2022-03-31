John Swinney: School pupils will sit exams in Scotland this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
John Swinney: School pupils will sit exams in Scotland this year

By Press Association
March 31 2022, 11.55am
John Swinney has said Scottish school pupils will sit a full diet of exams this year (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)
John Swinney has said Scottish school pupils will sit a full diet of exams this year (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

School pupils in Scotland will sit exams this year, the Deputy First Minister, John Swinney, has said, despite high absence rates due to Covid-19.

Speaking before the Covid-19 Recovery Committee, Mr Swinney confirmed the first full diet since 2019 will go ahead as planned.

In January, First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, said the latest a decision could be made on assessments was the end of March, although it was her “firm intention” for the diet to go ahead as planned.

“The exam diet will go ahead, and that’s the approach that has been taken,” Mr Swinney said in response to Tory MSP, Murdo Fraser.

On March 22, Scottish Government figures show, some 27,015 pupils were not in schools as a result of Covid-19.

While a total of 5,815 staff were absent on the same day.

The new BA.2 strain of the Omicron variant has contributed to a spike in cases, which the First Minister said on Wednesday appears to be levelling off.

When asked what support can be offered to pupils forced to miss exams because of the virus, Mr Swinney, who is self-isolating after testing positive for the virus, said: “There are routine arrangements in place to address the implications of that on a pupil by pupil basis and no pupil will be disadvantaged by those arrangements.”

He added: “The Scottish Qualifications Authority will work with individual schools to make sure that no pupil is disadvantaged in that respect.”

