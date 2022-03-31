Russian media organisations and bosses sanctioned by UK over Ukraine war

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Russian media organisations and bosses sanctioned by UK over Ukraine war

By Press Association
March 31 2022, 11.57am
The Foreign and Commonwealth Office, London (PA)
The Foreign and Commonwealth Office, London (PA)

A major Russian broadcaster, a state-owned media group and senior media executives have been added to the UK’s sanctions list for spreading “propaganda” about the war in Ukraine.

The Foreign Office said the Kremlin-backed TV-Novosti, which controls the RT news channel and the state-owned Rossiya Segodnya, responsible for the Sputnik news agency, were among 14 new entries to the sanctions list.

Sergey Brilev, a presenter on the Rossiya channel, RT’s managing director Alexey Nikolov and Sputnik’s editor-in-chief Anton Anisimov were also sanctioned.

The chief executive of Gazprom-Media Aleksandr Zharov, a former head of the federal service for supervision of communications, information technology and mass media (Roskomnadzor) was also added as Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said she was targeting “shameless propagandists” who supported Vladimir Putin’s “fake news and narratives”.

The Foreign Office said that following Ofcom’s decision to revoke RT’s broadcasting licence, these sanctions will ensure the channel will not be able to find its way back on UK televisions.

The measures will prevent companies and individuals operating in the UK from doing business with “Russian state propaganda vehicles” RT and Sputnik.

Ms Truss said: “Putin’s war on Ukraine is based on a torrent of lies. Britain has helped lead the world in exposing Kremlin disinformation, and this latest batch of sanctions hits the shameless propagandists who push out Putin’s fake news and narratives.

“We will keep on going with more sanctions to ramp up the pressure on Russia and ensure Putin loses in Ukraine. Nothing and no-one is off the table.”

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said: “Putin’s propaganda machine has been working overdrive to spread misinformation and distract from his barbaric actions in Ukraine.

“These sanctions will target those who are complicit in covering up the Russian state’s actions. We will not hesitate to act further against individuals and organisations attempting to deceive people about this misguided war.”

The UK has also fast-tracked sanctions against another seven individuals connected to the Strategic Culture Foundation – an online journal accused of spreading disinformation – who were recently sanctioned by Australia.

One non-media sanction announced on Thursday was for a Russian military commander linked to the devastation in the port city of Mariupol in southern Ukraine.

Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, dubbed “the butcher of Mariupol”, is the chief of the national defence command and control centre, where Russian military operations are planned.

