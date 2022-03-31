Did the Government sign Lionel Messi? – Sarwar questions pay of shipyard boss

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Anas Sarwar has criticised the high salary of the Ferguson Marine turnaround director who was allegedly paid almost £3,000 a day, likening it to the Government signing Lionel Messi.

Tim Hair was brought in to improve the fortunes of the Port Glasgow shipyard as it was nationalised in 2019.

However further delays to the two overdue ferries at the yard were confirmed last week, meaning they will enter service at least four years late.

A recent report from Audit Scotland said “significant operational failures” remain unresolved.

Nicola Sturgeon has said the yard would not have survived without Government intervention.

Scottish Labour leader Mr Sarwar brought up Mr Hair’s salary during First Minister’s Questions on Thursday.

He said: “Emails obtained through freedom of information show that appointment was rushed through without the usual competition in just a few days.

“Mr Hair was selected from a shortlist of only three people, all recommended by corporate advisers PricewaterhouseCoopers.

“In the process of negotiating his salary, he started by offering a rate of £2,000 a day but ended up being paid just under £3,000 and expenses per day.

Tim Hair was appointed turnaround director at the yard in 2019 (PA)

“And that the First Minister was informed about all of this, and didn’t raise a single objection.”

He said Mr Hair ended up earning £2 million. The turnaround director left his role at the end of 2021 and a new chief executive is in place.

Responding, the First Minister said: “Decisions were taken at the time in line with proper processes and procedures and people paying the market rates.

“I don’t set the market rates for what people are paid.”

The Government is now concentrating on completing the ferries, she said.

Anas Sarwar raised the issue in the Scottish Parliament (Fraser Bremner/PA)

Mr Sarwar replied: “Market rate, £3,000 a day? Were you signing Lionel Messi?

“Government advisers actually suggested Tim Hair needed a decent pay package so that life wasn’t and I quote, ‘unnecessarily painful’ for him while he swapped Hampshire for Port Glasgow.

“Shocking and out of touch.”

The First Minister said she does not think the experience of the ferries contract was “acceptable in any way, shape or form”.

She continued: “We should not lose sight of the fact that but for Government intervention, this shipyard would no longer be operational, it would no longer be open and there would be nobody employed.

“Right now we have more than 400 people employed in that shipyard and we intend to do everything we can to ensure that it has a bright future, which I think is what people in Port Glasgow and across Scotland will want to see.”