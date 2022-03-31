Starmer urges voters to respond to cost-of-living crisis during local elections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Starmer urges voters to respond to cost-of-living crisis during local elections

By Press Association
March 31 2022, 1.51pm
Labour leader Keir Starmer visits Manning’s Bakery on a walkabout in Ramsbottom, Greater Manchester (Danny Lawson/PA)
Labour leader Keir Starmer visits Manning's Bakery on a walkabout in Ramsbottom, Greater Manchester (Danny Lawson/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer told hard-pressed voters to send a message to the Government over the rising cost of living as he launched his party’s local election campaign.

The Labour leader kicked off his campaign trail in a “red wall” marginal, the Bury North constituency where Tory James Daly is MP.

Sir Keir highlighted voters’ worries over paying bills, job security and crime.

He said the Government’s response to rising gas and electricity bills was “pathetic” and again called for a windfall tax on energy companies.

The Labour leader was joined by his deputy Angela Rayner (Danny Lawson/PA)

Sir Keir said: “Voting Labour on May 5, will send a message to the Government they can’t ignore.

“Britain deserves better than their pathetic response to the cost-of-living crisis.

“It is also a chance to vote for a party that is on your side, because Labour is on your side.

“Tomorrow we see the impact of the energy bill hike and people are really worried about this, and the Labour Party is the only party that’s put a plan on the table, a windfall tax on oil and gas companies in the North Sea that can take up to £600 off the bills of those that need it most.

“That’s a practical plan that can be put into operation right here, right now. There’s only one party that’s put that plan on the table, and that’s the Labour Party,” he added.

Labour Leader Sir Kier Starmer and Deputy Leader Angela Rayner with supporters at the launch of of Labour's 2022 local election campaign at The Brown Cow, Burrs Country Park, Bury, Greater Manchester (Danny Lawson/PA)

Surrounded by Labour Party members outside the Brown Cow pub in a country park in Bury, Mr Starmer said the “scandal” over P&O Ferries sacking hundreds of staff to employ cheaper foreign workers would not have happened with a Labour government.

He added: “You know the truth.

“Prices through the roof, wages through the floor, inflation higher than it’s been since… well, last time the Tories were in power.

“On average families this year, £2,620 worse off under the Tories, that’s the cost of the Tories.

Sir Keir at St Paul’s Church in Ramsbottom, Greater Manchester
Sir Keir at St Paul's Church in Ramsbottom, Greater Manchester (Danny Lawson/PA)

“This is time for change. We need to get Britain back on track.

“I’m beyond proud and privileged to be leader of the Labour Party, but I don’t want to be leader of the opposition.

“I want Labour in power, changing lives.

“Vote Labour on the fifth of May, because Britain deserves better.”

Five weeks of campaigning are ahead before voters go to the polls on May 5.

