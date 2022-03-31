Government will consider public interest in releasing Lebedev advice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Government will consider public interest in releasing Lebedev advice

By Press Association
March 31 2022, 2.11pm
Evgeny Lebedev (Ian West/PA)
Evgeny Lebedev (Ian West/PA)

The Government will need to consider whether the release of information surrounding the ennobling of Evgeny Lebedev is in the public interest, Downing Street has said.

MPs voted earlier this week to approve a Labour motion to force the Government to release documents about Boris Johnson’s involvement in the appointment of the media mogul to the house of Lords, following concerns about security advice.

The Russian-born businessman insisted he had “nothing to hide” amid the row, in which Labour called on Cabinet Office minister Steve Barclay to release all relevant information provided to the House of Lords Appointments Commission (HOLAC) by the Cabinet Office or the Prime Minister’s office by no later than April 28.

Evgeny Lebedev peerage
Evgeny Lebedev and Boris Johnson attend a pre-lunch reception for the Evening Standard Theatre Awards at the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden, London, in 2009 (Ian West/PA)

Lord Lebedev, who owns the Independent and Evening Standard newspapers, joined the House of Lords in November 2020 and has been described as a friend of Mr Johnson.

But questions have been raised over whether or not the Prime Minister asked anyone in the security services to revise, reconsider or withdraw their assessment of Lord Lebedev ahead of his appointment.

The independent crossbench peer has previously acknowledged his father, oligarch Alexander Lebedev, was “a long time ago” a KGB officer but denied being “a security risk to this country”.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman was asked on Thursday how the information would be released, following backing in the Commons.

He said: “So I think as (Cabinet Office minister) Michael Ellis said on this motion, we need to obviously consider the responsibility of ministers not to release information where disclosure would not be in the public interest, and obviously weigh it up against the need for transparency and openness.

“So we are considering that motion and we’ll respond in due course.”

Asked whose responsibility it was to decide if it would be in the public interest, the spokesman said: “I believe it rests with the Government.”

Mr Ellis said disclosing the information requested by Labour would “undermine the very role” of the House of Lords Appointments Commission.

