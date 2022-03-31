Preferred bidders named for £1.27bn in roads maintenance contracts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Preferred bidders for two major roads maintenance contracts have been announced by the Scottish Government.

As part of an eight-year agreement due to start in August, Amey OW Ltd have been named as the preferred choice for roads in the north-east of Scotland while Bear Scotland Ltd have been nominated for the north-west of the country.

The £1.27 billion contract, Transport Scotland has said, could be extended for up to four years and will support around 650 jobs.

Transport Minister @JennyGilruth has confirmed the preferred bidders for two improved road maintenance contracts in the north of Scotland. 🔹 @BEAR_Scotland for North West🔹 @Ameyplc for North East These contracts will begin on 16 August. Read more ➡️ https://t.co/UmfBVIpeJU pic.twitter.com/Pq5pO0ZtQi — Transport Scotland (@transcotland) March 31, 2022

“I’m pleased to name the preferred bidders for these new contracts, which will bring improved levels of service to the trunk road network in the north west and north east of Scotland,” said transport minister Jenny Gilruth.

“The improved resilience measures in these contracts aim to ensure consistent, predictable and reliable journeys for road users.

“The contracts also take into account the Scottish Government’s climate change and sustainability targets.

“Around 650 operational and professional jobs will be supported by these contracts and local firms are also set to benefit through the wider supply chain.

“I look forward to seeing these contracts help our operating companies to deliver a high quality trunk road maintenance service.”