Organisations helping victims of crime to share £48m in Government cash

By Press Association
March 31 2022, 4.25pm
Groups which support the victims of crime are to receive Government funding (Jane Barlow/PA)
Organisations which help victims of crime in Scotland will share £48 million in grant funding from the Scottish Government over the next three years.

More than 20 groups will share the money from the Victim Centred Approach Fund.

Victim Support Scotland will receive £18 million from the fund.

Central Advocacy Partners, which helps victims with learning disabilities and autism, will receive £167,000.

Scottish Parliament
Keith Brown said victims would be ‘at the centre of the justice system’ (Fraser Bremner)

The Scottish Government also says it is launching a review of the victim notification scheme to consider improvements.

Justice Secretary, Keith Brown, said: “The level of funding being made available to a range of organisations across Scotland through the Victim Centred Approach Fund underlines our absolute commitment to putting victims very firmly at the centre of the justice system.

“This new fund will provide joined-up, accessible support to victims regardless of where they live in Scotland.

“It will help support specialist services for those bereaved by crime, provide court advocacy support for survivors of gender-based violence, extend support and assistance for victims of human trafficking and enable better long-term outcomes for victims, including improved mental and physical health.”

