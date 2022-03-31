Irish farmers urged to grow more crops in response to Ukraine war

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics

Irish farmers urged to grow more crops in response to Ukraine war

By Press Association
March 31 2022, 4.51pm
Irish farmers are being encouraged to grow more crops (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Irish farmers are being encouraged to grow more crops (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Farmers in Ireland are being urged grow more barley, oats and wheat in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

The Government is hoping a new multi-million euro scheme, launched on Thursday, will ensure the backing of farmers in the bid to boost crop production.

The 10 million euro (£8.5 million) scheme was quickly put together by the Department of Agriculture, after the Russian invasion of Ukraine fuelled concerns about the stability and security of grain imports to Ireland.

Both Ukraine and Russia are major sources of wheat and other cereals.

The Irish Government last week approved a 12 million euro (£10 million) package for tillage farmers, which the tillage scheme a key part of the measures agreed.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said that the Government had moved quickly to encourage farmers to grow more crops.

Mica protest by children from Donegal
Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue (Brian Lawless/PA)

“The Tillage Incentive Scheme aims to support farmers to grow more tillage crops in 2022, to reduce Ireland’s dependency on imported feed material,” he said.

“We have acted quickly to put this package in place and I am grateful to my Department and everyone in the sector for working so hard to deliver it.”

He said that the 10 million euro budget “reflects a contribution towards the increase in the cost of growing crops in 2022″.

Farmers have already been hit by the growing cost fertiliser, with already-high prices pushed higher still by the war.

In Ireland, growers had said that meeting more ambitious targets would be a challenge.

The scheme closes on May 16 2022.

Mr McConalogue stated: “I urge farmers to take account of the Tillage Incentive Scheme when deciding on crops to sow in the coming days and weeks.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier