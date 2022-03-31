MSPs unanimously back Bill to pardon miners convicted during 1984-85 strike

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

MSPs have backed a Bill that would see some miners convicted during the strike of 1984-85 pardoned.

The Miners’ Strike (Pardons) (Scotland) Bill would see the convictions of those found guilty of breach of the peace, obstruction of the police, or a breach of bail conditions, during the strike be wiped.

Following a debate on the Bill at Holyrood, MSPs unanimously backed it at stage one.

Justice Secretary, Keith Brown, said: “By bringing forward the Bill, the Scottish Government is, through existing powers, seeking to recognise disproportionate and often unforeseen and long-lasting consequences which fell on miners as a result of their convictions.

Justice Secretary Keith Brown said the Bill showed a desire to ‘heal old wounds’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail)

“The pardon, therefore, symbolises a desire to heal old wounds by removing the stigma of a conviction for those who meet the qualifying criteria.”

He added: “We understand that it was the unprecedented strain of the bitter and prolonged dispute that led to so many convictions and that, as a society, we want to pardon those convictions.

“In this way, we are recognising the hardship and suffering of entire communities and bring some comfort and reconciliation to the many who were involved.”

In an impassioned speech, Labour MSP, Richard Leonard, urged MSPs to “do the right thing”.

“This is about our soul as a nation, our values as a society – it is about who we are,” he said.

“This is the only chance that we’ve got – do not leave this as unfinished business, do not settle for mediocrity.”

Mr Leonard, who was the leader of Scottish Labour until early last year, also urged the Government to go further, extending the offences that would be covered by the scheme and establishing a compensation scheme.

“When we are told that the addition of a compensation scheme would unduly delay this Bill, I say that if the last two years have taught us anything, it is that legislation and compensation can be introduced in double quick time when political will, parliamentary force and popular consent is behind it,” he said.

The miners’ strike lasted almost a year and led to violent scenes outside collieries and recriminations in mining communities (PA)

Mr Leonard added that the Bill should extend not only to those convicted of offences on picket lines or during demonstrations related to the strike.

“Police harassment was not confined to the picket line – the strike did not stop and start at the colliery gate,” he said.

“Miners did not just sit at home when they were not on picket duty.

“They were out agitating, educating, organising – many of them and their supporters were arrested and convicted for activities relating to the strike in the community, which is why they must be pardoned too.”

Announcing that his party would also join with the MSPs across the chamber, Tory MSP, Alexander Stewart, said: “The miners’ strike Bill will be an important piece of legislation for many people – not just for what it seeks to do, but what it symbolises.

“The Bill is an opportunity for a significant step towards providing much-needed closure, not only for the individuals concerned but also for the families and the communities across Scotland that were affected.”