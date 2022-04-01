Angus Robertson to visit US and Canada to strengthen links with Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Angus Robertson to visit US and Canada to strengthen links with Scotland

By Press Association
April 1 2022, 12.57pm
Angus Robertson will visit New York during Tartan Week (John Walton/PA)

The links between Scotland, Canada and the United States will be highlighted by External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson when he visits North America to mark Tartan Day.

Mr Robertson will underline the enduring cultural, historical, educational and economic ties between the countries as he engages with business leaders, political representatives, diaspora groups and cultural organisations in Ontario, New York and Washington DC.

As part of his visit, he will see Niagara Falls illuminated in blue and white, in a special celebration of the links between Scotland and Canada.

Tartan Day is celebrated on April 6 as part of Tartan Week which culminates in the Tartan Day parade in New York on April 9.

Mr Robertson said: “International trade and investment is key to growing our economy, and this week in Canada and the US I will emphasise the Scottish Government’s role in working with partners to support Scottish companies, and the benefits to investors of working with the Scottish Government and Scottish Development International.

“These thriving modern links can only add to the strong and time-tested relationship between North America and Scotland, which is forged in history and renewed each year in the warm and colourful celebration of Tartan Day.

“This year, in particular, Tartan Day, on 6 April, is a timely reminder of the importance of friendship and community between nations, of celebrating shared histories, nurturing relationships, and upholding the values that we share and hold dear.”

The Scottish Government said that during his visit, Mr Robertson will meet with the US Government’s State Department to discuss the continuing warm relations between the US and Scotland, as well as a series of businesses which are investing in Scotland.

Mr Robertson will meet with the Friends of Scotland Congressional Caucus in Washington DC, and members of Scottish diaspora groups in New York City, to celebrate the historic connections between Scotland and the United States.

He will also attend a VisitScotland event to discuss modern and sustainable tourism at the University of Guelph in Ontario.

