Heads double up classes to prioritise Year 11 as Covid cases surge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics

Heads double up classes to prioritise Year 11 as Covid cases surge

By Press Association
April 1 2022, 5.35pm
Schools are facing continued disruption due to high numbers of Covid cases (PA)
Schools are facing continued disruption due to high numbers of Covid cases (PA)

Falling attendance because of rising Covid cases has meant some schools doubling up classes in younger year groups to ensure exam groups can be taught by subject specialists.

New data from the FFT Education attendance tracker showed that pupil absence increased to 10.4% in secondary schools last week, up from 9.7% the week before, while absences in primary schools rose to 7.5%, up from 7.2%.

The latest Government data showed that 2.5% of pupils were off school for Covid-related reasons on March 17, while nearly one in 10 staff members were absent.

Heads have expressed concern about what this will mean in terms of disruption to exam classes, and say that rather than “living with Covid”, schools are “living with absence”.

Pepe Di’Iasio, headteacher of Wales High School in Rotherham, said his school has been combining classes in younger years to prioritise teaching for Year 11.

He said: “We have learned how important it is for all children and young people for schools to remain open.

“Perhaps this is most keenly felt by those students in Year 11 and Year 13 who have already been hit hard through lockdown in the preparation for their exams this summer.

“We are determined to do all we can to give all our exam classes the best possible run up to the exam season this summer.

“This has meant senior colleagues taking cover lessons combining several classes of younger students with the support of teaching assistants, while exam groups have had specialist staff leading them.”

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said school leaders were reporting “an increasingly desperate situation” caused by Covid infection rates.

“We are not surprised to see data indicating that attendance has fallen in both primary and secondary schools. It reflects what we are hearing from school leaders who are telling us of an increasingly desperate situation caused by high levels of Covid infections,” he said.

He added that this was resulting in “significant” staff and pupil absence, and that in some cases schools had been left with no option but to send home whole year groups or classes.

“We are dismayed by the Government’s decision to withdraw free Covid testing in this context, particularly as exams are looming and the students who are taking them have already experienced so much disruption over the past two years,” he added.

“The availability of Covid testing kits for staff and eligible pupils was one of the few mitigations that schools could draw upon, and that has now been removed. This government talks about living with Covid but for schools and colleges this is translating into living with absence.”

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “When the Government talks about ‘living with Covid’ we all expected we’d be living with it at a low level – instead we seem to be continuing with very high levels of cases in schools, and serious ongoing disruption for both staff and pupils. This isn’t sustainable.

“The Government needs to admit that in reality Covid hasn’t gone away and we need a proper plan for how to live with it long term that is focused on keeping levels low and reducing disruption, rather than just ignoring it. Given the current situation, it seems nothing short of reckless to be removing access to free lateral flow tests for schools.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “It is thanks to the hard work of teachers and staff that 99.9% of schools have been consistently open this term.

“Due to high immunity in society, a greater understanding of the virus and improved access to treatments, we can now move to forward as we learn to live with the virus.

“That’s why, in line with wider society, testing of any kind will no longer be expected in education and childcare settings from 1 April.

“It remains important that we continue to maintain good ventilation and hygiene and continue to use vaccines to build the population’s wall of protection.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier