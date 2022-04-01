Boris Johnson’s Downing Street record of U-turns

Boris Johnson managed to stage two U-turns in the space of a few hours on the controversial issue of LGBT conversion therapy.
Since entering Downing Street in 2019, the Prime Minister has been forced to stage numerous policy reversals and climbdowns despite a healthy Tory majority since his general election victory in December 2019.
This is a list of more than 40 issues over which he and his ministers have been accused of making a U-turn.
2020
– May
Visa surcharge for overseas NHS staff
– June
Ending remote voting in Parliament
Reopening of primary schools before the summer break
Provision of free school meals over the summer
Plans for a centralised NHS Covid contract tracing app
Air bridges to end blanket quarantine for travellers from safe countries
– July
Allowing Huawei access to the UK 5G network
– August
Ending the ban on evictions during Covid
Awarding A-level grades by algorithm
Wearing face masks in schools
– September
Ending the badger cull
Ending work from home advice
Exempting Parliament bars from a curfew on alcohol sales
– November
Closing the furlough scheme
Suspending the commitment to spend 0.7% of national income on foreign aid
Provision of free school meals over the Christmas holidays
Family gatherings over Christmas
2021
– January
Reopening of schools just one day after they were allowed back
Review of workers’ rights following Brexit
– March
Public inquiry into a proposed new coal mine in Cumbria
– April
Immunity from prosecution for troops accused of war crimes overseas
Inquiry into the leak of Boris Johnson’s texts with Sir James Dyson
– June
Resignation of Matt Hancock as health secretary after breaking Covid rules
– July
Blocking MPs from voting on cut to foreign aid
Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak refusing to self-isolate
– August
Plans for an international travel “amber” list
– September
Vaccine passports for nightclubs
Raising national insurance in breach of Conservative manifesto commitments
Suspending the pensions triple lock in breach of Conservative manifesto commitments
– October
Proposed reform of the planning system
Emergency visas for workers in key sectors
Discharge of raw sewage into rivers by water companies
Overhaul of Commons standards system after Owen Paterson found to have breached the rules on paid lobbying
– November
Plans to go ahead with the eastern leg of HS2
– December
Reintroduction of pre-departure Covid tests for travellers
2022
– January
Making the housing industry pay to remove dangerous cladding scandal
Mandatory Covid vaccination for NHS staff
– February
Banning mobile phones in schools
Scrutiny of trade deals by MPs
Ban on imports of fur and foie gras
– March
Visas for Ukrainian refugees
MPs earnings from second jobs
Closure of fracking sites
LGBT conversion therapy
LGBT conversion therapy (again)