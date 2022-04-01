Zahawi says pupils should be allowed to read books containing racial slurs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics

Zahawi says pupils should be allowed to read books containing racial slurs

By Press Association
April 2 2022, 12.07am
Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Education Secretary has insisted children are not “snowflakes” and should be allowed to read books featuring racial slurs.

Nadhim Zahawi warned against creating “false filters” for pupils, arguing that “those in a position of responsibility should be teaching young minds how to think, not what to think”.

It comes after the Government released guidance earlier this year aimed at helping teachers avoid “promoting contested theories as fact” in England.

Speaking to Chopper’s Politics podcast from The Telegraph, the Education Secretary said it was important to remember the resilience shown by children during the pandemic.

“These kids are resilient. They’ve come through the Covid pandemic, the mistaken closure of schools. They’re not snowflakes at all. They are really resilient, and I think it’s important to remember that,” he said.

He added: “Those in a position of responsibility should be teaching young minds how to think, not what to think.

“Children… if you teach them to be curious, if you teach them to understand how to filter and rely on quality journalism and understand both sides of the argument, then you’ll be doing something truly great.

“‘Don’t take your own fears and prejudices into the classroom would be my mantra.”

Asked if children should be able to to read racial slurs such as those contained in Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird, he said: “Totally. I think it’s really important that children are allowed to be able to be curious… to understand where this stuff comes from, rather than (where you) create these sort of false filters for them.”

The Government guidance on political impartiality in schools, published in February, suggested teaching of the British empire should be presented in “a balanced manner”.

It was criticised by anti-racism campaigners, who called it “disturbing”, while teachers’ leaders said it would stop pupils from engaging with challenging issues in the classroom.

Mr Zahawi, whose family fled Iraq for the UK when he was a child, told The Telegraph: “We have to learn all aspects of empire, both sides of it. Why do I say that? Because actually some people… may have not seen what my family’s experienced.

“The legacy of British mandate in Iraq was a great civil service that then the Ba’athist – Saddam Hussein and his ilk – dismantled and actually set the country back decades.

“And you talk to Iraqis today, they still hark back to a world where they had a civil service that was the pride of the nation, that really delivered for people.

“And I think that’s important, for children to learn today that there were some really important things that we did around the world that is a real legacy, as well as, of course, some of the less good things.”

Mr Zahawi also said he was “deeply uncomfortable” with people “beginning to view everything through the lens of 2022″.

“You don’t become a better nation, a more cohesive community, by denying the past, removing the past. Half of Whitehall would have to be demolished… You explain the past, and you have to explain both sides,” he said.

“There are some really important things that happened that are great things that we exported to the rest of the world, as well as the less good things. And that’s really important.

“I’m deeply uncomfortable with us beginning to view everything through the lens of 2022, when life was very different in previous centuries and the values then were different.”

On political debate in schools, he said: “The first thing I got back when I set out my guidelines around political impartiality is ‘you want people not to think about politics’.

“That’s not true. I will never turn down during election time a debate at one of my schools. But I want children to hear from the ‘blue’ team and the ‘red’ team and the ‘yellow’ team and the ‘green’ team.

“Because they need to hear all sides of the argument – they need to be able to themselves ‘stress test’ arguments. We don’t need to put warnings on things.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier