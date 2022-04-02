Nadine Dorries asks telecoms companies to promote deals for people on benefits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Nadine Dorries asks telecoms companies to promote deals for people on benefits

By Press Association
April 2 2022, 10.31pm Updated: April 2 2022, 10.49pm
Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Nadine Dorries (James Manning/PA)
Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Nadine Dorries (James Manning/PA)

Digital Secretary Nadine Dorries has written a letter to UK broadband companies asking them to consider raising awareness of their low-cost social tariffs for people on benefits.

The appeal was sent to the bosses of BT, O2, Virgin and KCom and others, suggesting they take action to promote their deals available for low-income households.

It states that “support is available for 99% of the country”, but Ofcom analysis shows less than 2% of those on Universal Credit and eligible for social tariff products have signed up for them.

Ms Dorries has asked the telecoms firms to outline their plans for drawing more attention to any concessions and provide their estimates of take-up over the coming 12 months.

The letter says: “The Government is determined to work with businesses to keep everyday costs down for families across the country.

“Broadband has transformed people’s lives as we become a more digital society and I believe it’s vital we raise awareness of discount broadband offers for low-income households.

“Support is available for 99% of the country, yet Ofcom’s recent analysis shows that only 1-2% of households on Universal Credit eligible for social tariff products have taken them up.

“This means that of the almost 5,000,000 households who could be benefiting from cheaper broadband, only around 55,000 currently are. Less than a quarter of those eligible families were aware the deals were available.

“It is more important than ever that we support families and ease pressures on household finances while also closing the digital divide. I am grateful for the work you have done on this so far and look forward to your response on how we go further.”

It comes after demonstrations were held across the country over the cost-of-living crisis and the soaring price of energy and other bills.

The People’s Assembly said it expected thousands to take to the streets in dozens of locations to protest “real hardships” being suffered due to a combination of hikes in fuel and food costs, inflation and low pay.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis told Sky News on Saturday the Government cannot “completely nullify” the impacts of global pressure on energy prices, but ministers will put in supportive measures where possible.

BT, O2, Virgin Media and KCom have been contacted for comment.

