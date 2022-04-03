UK will not ration energy in response to Ukraine invasion – Shapps

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
UK will not ration energy in response to Ukraine invasion – Shapps

By Press Association
April 3 2022, 12.25pm Updated: April 3 2022, 12.59pm
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the Government has ruled out rationing energy in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (James Manning/PA)
The Government has ruled out rationing energy in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Grant Shapps.

The Cabinet minister’s comment came after Labour’s Jonathan Reynolds said the Government should consider rationing oil and gas – but later changed his position.

Asked on BBC One’s Sunday Morning programme if it is a “good idea” for the UK to look into energy rationing, Mr Shapps said: “No, I don’t.”

Pressed on whether he can “completely” rule out such a move in the UK, the Transport Secretary added: “Yes, I can. It’s not the route that we want to go down.”

Shadow business and energy secretary Mr Reynolds originally told the same programme that the Government should be making plans in private to ration gas and oil.

Asked about taking such steps, the Labour MP said: “We should be making those plans and the Government should be preparing, not necessarily in public, for that situation.

“There’s a lot of complacency in this country about the relative lower exposure to Russian gas that we have.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is interviewed by host Clive Myrie by video-link on BBC One’s Sunday Morning programme (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

“But we should bear in mind that part of the supply that comes to this country from, for instance, Norway or from the liquefied natural gas that goes into the terminals and wells, that is partly because Russian gas is fulfilling the demands of central Europe.

“I think what the Government should announce is a plan which is not simply shopping from one authoritarian regime to the next for fossil fuels, but that long-term plan on renewables or nuclear and energy efficiency that would make the difference.”

But speaking on Times Radio an hour later, Mr Reynolds appeared to U-turn on his position.

Asked again whether the UK should be rationing energy, he said: “No, that would be a disaster for households and for businesses.

Shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds said there is ‘a lot of complacency’ about the UK’s relatively low exposure to Russian gas (Yui Mok/PA)

“But the fact you’re even asking the question is an indictment of Conservative energy policy for the last decade.

“We still haven’t had a plan from the Government, even though they said it was to them a priority and an emergency.”

On LBC minutes later, he clarified that Labour believes “a successful plan would absolutely mean we did not have to consider” rationing energy.

