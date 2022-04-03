Plea for night buses to be included in free travel scheme for under 22s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Plea for night buses to be included in free travel scheme for under 22s

By Press Association
April 3 2022, 3.21pm Updated: April 3 2022, 4.27pm
The scheme will provides free bus travel for Scots aged under 22 should be expanded to include late night services, as well as those during the day, the Liberal Democrats said (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Free bus travel for young people should be expanded to include night buses, the Liberal Democrats have said.

Liberal Democrat MSP Willie Rennie has challenged the Scottish Government to provide local authorities with the funding to make this happen, after an Edinburgh University student raised concerns with him.

Mary Kennedy complained that excluding late night services from the free travel scheme could put people at risk if they instead opted to walk home.

In a letter to Mr Rennie, transport minister Jenny Gilruth told him that “some services which charge a premium rate, provide a special amenity, or services which are difficult to align with routine services and fare structures do not meet the criteria set out in the scheme legislation” for free bus journeys for under 22s.

She added: “Unfortunately that does include services which operate through the night at a premium fare.”

Liberal Democrat MSP raised the issue with transport minister Jenny Gilruth (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

Mr Rennie said: “Young people are more likely to have jobs or social engagements that require them to travel home late at night so excluding the night buses from the free travel card is an odd decision.

“Sadly, we know that walking home late at night is not risk free, so removing the cost from these journeys could make a big difference.”

He added: “I have written to the transport minister to press the case for this to happen but sadly, at the moment the Scottish Government are just leaving this in the hands of already overstretched councils.

“The Scottish Government need to make sure that councils are properly resourced to allow free travel on all services.

“I will keep pressing ministers to make this happen.”

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “Almost all registered local bus services in Scotland are eligible for the National Concessionary Travel Schemes.

“However, some services which charge a premium rate, provide a special amenity, or services which are difficult to align with routine services and fare structures do not meet the criteria set out in the scheme legislation.

“Unfortunately that does include services which operate through the night at a premium fare.”

He said Transport Scotland is undertaking an evaluation which includes the consideration of personal safety and gender when travelling by bus, adding: “We will be monitoring views on this, including any potential barriers to the scheme over the course of the evaluation.

“Reports from this evaluation will be published when complete.

“The Transport Minister recently announced a focused engagement looking specifically at improving women’s experience and safety across public transport being taken forward by the Scottish Government.

“Initial discussions with Engender and women’s organisations will inform how we can best take forward this important work.”

