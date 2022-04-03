Covid deaths in care homes show residents ‘still being failed’ – Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Covid deaths in care homes show residents ‘still being failed’ – Labour

By Press Association
April 4 2022, 12.03am
Ministers are being urged to speed up the delivery of second booster jags to care home residents (Peter Byrne/PA)
Ministers are being urged to speed up the delivery of second booster jags to care home residents (Peter Byrne/PA)

An increase in Covid deaths in care homes shows residents are “still being failed” by the Scottish Government more than two years into the pandemic, Labour has claimed.

The party condemned “rocketing” fatalities in care homes after figures showed 79 residents with either confirmed or suspected Covid died in the week ending March 27.

That is more than double the previous week, and the highest weekly total since January 2021, Labour said.

It comes as the party claimed access to anti-viral medication to treat the virus is “patchy at best”.

Labour health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie said a ‘rapid acceleration’ of second boosters is needed in care homes (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Labour also said that with less than two-fifths (37.8%) of care home residents having had a second Covid booster jag, more action is needed from the Scottish Government.

Party health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie is calling on ministers to speed up the rollout of the latest booster vaccination campaign.

The party also wants to see more anti-virals delivered to care homes to help treat those who contract the virus, as well as continued testing for all staff.

She challenged Health Secretary Humza Yousaf on the issue, warning: “The price of inaction will be further lives lost and families shattered.

“There is no time for delay – Humza Yousaf must act now.

HEALTH Coronavirus
(PA Graphics)

“Two years into this pandemic and the residents of Scotland’s care homes are still being failed.

“While the rest of the country begins to return to normality, our care home residents are being left behind and put in danger.

“Covid deaths are rocketing in our care homes, if lives are to be saved, the Cabinet Secretary must act now.

“We need to see a rapid acceleration of the booster programme in our care homes and the retention of regular, asymptomatic testing for care home workers.”

Minister for Social Care Kevin Stewart said the party’s claim is “unfounded.”

He said: “The wellbeing of people in care homes is a top priority.

“Covid-19 has not gone away and we are fully aware of the risk it represents to individuals who are immune compromised or frail, including those who live in care homes.

“Every single death to this virus is a tragedy that we mourn and deeply regret.”

He added: “Clinical advice is clear that testing care home staff with a weekly PCR and twice weekly LFD is proportionate and offers sufficient protection to those at highest risk.

“Our spring booster programme is already well under way with an increasing number of eligible care home residents having already received this additional protection.

“All care home residents are eligible for antiviral treatments and it is a clinical decision to prescribe these, based on assessment of individual residents.

“We continue to work closely with Public Health Scotland and ARHAI (Antimicrobial Resistance and Healthcare Associated Infection) Scotland to review recommendations in place for adult care homes, balancing risk with harms, so that care homes can return to normality, as soon as is possible.”

