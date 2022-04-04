Squeezed food businesses forced to pass on costs to customers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Squeezed food businesses forced to pass on costs to customers

By Press Association
April 4 2022, 12.43pm
Food and drink firms are having to pass on higher costs to customers (Steven Paston/PA)
Food and drink firms are having to pass on higher costs to customers (Steven Paston/PA)

Considerably more food businesses are being forced to pass on their rising costs to customers as they reported being worse hit by inflation than many other companies.

The Office for National Statistics said that 58% of food and beverage businesses have reported passing on price rises to customers in March.

In the economy as a whole 37% of all businesses reported the same.

It comes as the data shows food and drink companies are being especially squeezed by inflation across the economy.

“Our suppliers have increased the cost of many of our materials. We have had to recover much of this by pushing the prices up for our customers,” one unnamed food retailer said.

Just 3% of food and drink companies said they had not been impacted by price rises, that was nearly seven times lower than all businesses (20%).

Companies across the country are struggling to find new staff, with 60% saying that have seen a low number of applications for jobs in March.

It has meant that 29% of food and drinks companies have started paying their existing staff more, and around the same proportion are paying higher wages for new recruits.

These businesses are also more likely to be suffering from extra costs caused by Brexit and the end of the transition period.

“Goods imported are taking longer to reach us. They cost more, and we are having to consider other suppliers’ goods whose prices are greater than what we bought before,” said one animal feed manufacturer.

In March 60% of food and drink companies said they were being impacted by energy price rises, compared to 38% across all sectors.

“Prices have shot up in an unprecedented manner. Then electricity prices and wages on top of our raw materials – it’s very difficult. We are struggling to keep pace with the increases,” one food manufacturer said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]