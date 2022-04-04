Scots getting ‘best deal on council tax’ in Britain, SNP MSP says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Scots getting ‘best deal on council tax’ in Britain, SNP MSP says

By Press Association
April 4 2022, 10.01pm
On average, council tax bills are up by 3% in Scotland from 2021-22 (Joe Giddens/PA)

Scots are getting the “best deal in Britain” when it comes to council tax payments, the SNP has claimed, resulting in households paying hundreds of pounds less than they would south of the border.

MSP Kenneth Gibson highlighted the figures ahead of local government elections, which are taking place on May 5.

Charges for a band D home in Scotland amount to £1,347 on average for 2022-23, less than the average of £1,966 in England and the £1,777 average band D bill in Wales.

  • Scotland £1,347 a year
  • England £1,966 a year
  • Wales £1,777 a year

For this current year, bills for properties in bands E to H are also between £413 and £651 lower in Scotland than they are in England, the SNP added.

On average, council tax bills are up by 3% in Scotland from 2021-22, less than the 3.5% average increase in England, but slightly more than the rise of 2.7% seen in Wales.

Mr Gibson said: “Scottish council tax payers are getting the best deal in Britain, paying almost £600 less than they would in England.”

With Scottish Finance Secretary Kate Forbes having announced a £150 rebate for almost three quarters of homes to help with the cost-of-living crisis, the MSP said this “demonstrates that the Scottish Government is doing all it can within its restricted powers and resources to keep as much money as possible in the pockets of Scottish families”.

Kate Forbes comments
Scottish Finance Secretary Kate Forbes announced a rebate to help with the rising costs of living (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Gibson said: “Council tax bills in Scotland are so substantially lower because the SNP has such a strong record of delivering the best value.

“For an entire decade the SNP Scottish Government froze the cost of council tax – despite Westminster continuing to slash the Scottish budget.

“The SNP Scottish Government is also rolling out a social security system based on fairness and respect. It has introduced the ‘game-changing’ Scottish Child Payment – which will deliver £25 per week per child for the lowest income families – and we are increasing a range of Scottish social security benefits by 6%.”

This, he added, was in “glaring contrast with the Westminster Tory Government which, far from protecting hard-pressed families from the spiralling Tory cost-of-living crisis, callously cut vital universal credit support by £20 a week for the poorest families”.

Mr Gibson said: “This is a real tale of two governments and the people of Scotland will have the opportunity to send a message to Boris Johnson by rejecting the Tories in the local elections on May 5.”

