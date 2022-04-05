Zelensky to address UN Security Council amid outrage over ‘possible genocide’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Zelensky to address UN Security Council amid outrage over ‘possible genocide’

By Press Association
April 5 2022, 9.29am Updated: April 5 2022, 2.11pm
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky examines the site of a recent battle in Bucha (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky examines the site of a recent battle in Bucha (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address a United Nations Security Council meeting convened by Britain amid growing outrage over Russian atrocities.

The UK, which currently holds the council’s presidency, said it wants to discuss the “mounting evidence of war crimes” on Tuesday and will push to ensure “justice is done”.

Evidence apparently showing Vladimir Putin’s soldiers deliberately killing civilians has been emerging as he withdraws his struggling troops from around the capital Kyiv, including from the city of Bucha.

Mr Zelensky has warned that worse evidence of mass killings of civilians by Moscow will emerge as the Russian president repositions his troops to the south-east.

It will be his first address to the Security Council, with members including Russia and China, and comes a day after he visited Bucha to witness the fall-out.

The Ukrainian leader accused Moscow of committing “real genocide”, as he appeared visibly emotional, flanked by his soldiers and wearing a bullet-proof vest.

Ihor Zhovkva, deputy head of the office of the President of Ukraine, said Mr Zelensky “will give all the evidence” to the international community at the Security Council meeting.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

“If these awful atrocities will not change the agenda of all the world, what will change?” the adviser asked on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Mr Zhovkva said Ukraine needs “additional weapons”, including tanks and missiles, to “liberate more cities” from Russia control.

Dame Barbara Woodward, Britain’s UN ambassador, called images coming from Bucha “harrowing, appalling, probable evidence of war crimes and possibly a genocide”.

She cited hundreds of bodies being dumped in the streets or in mass graves and allegations of rape.

The EU proposed a multi-billion pound ban on coal imports from Russia under a fresh wave of sanctions that will also cut off four key banks from European markets and block Russian ships from accessing the union’s ports.

Also on Tuesday, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss met Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki during the second day of her visit to the capital, Warsaw.

“We share a strong security and defence relationship, and are determined to step up our efforts to make sure Putin fails,” she said.

Ms Truss has called for Russia to be hit with the “maximum level” of sanctions and for more weapons to be supplied to Mr Zelensky’s forces to help repel the Kremlin’s troops.

“The idea that we should wait for something else bad to happen is just completely wrong,” she said, applying pressure to allies.

“The reality is that money is still flowing from the West into Putin’s war machine – and that has to stop.”

She pressed for a “clear timetable” to eliminate imports of Russian oil, gas and gold, and for a further crackdown on industries financing Moscow’s invasion.

Mr Morawiecki has criticised German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for focusing on the “voices of German businesses” rather than the innocents killed in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is likely to urge Germany to set a date for phasing out Russian gas when he meets Mr Scholz in Downing Street on Friday.

