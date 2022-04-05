Tories ‘sinking in polls’ as survey puts SNP in lead ahead of local elections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Tories ‘sinking in polls’ as survey puts SNP in lead ahead of local elections

By Press Association
April 5 2022, 4.11pm
Scotland’s local government elections use the single transferable vote (STV) method (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scotland’s local government elections use the single transferable vote (STV) method (Jane Barlow/PA)

A new survey has shown momentum behind the SNP ahead of the upcoming local elections in Scotland.

The Survation poll, for Ballot Box Scotland, asked 1,002 Scots for their first, second and third preference voting intentions between March 24 and 28.

Scotland’s local government elections use the single transferable vote (STV) method, where voters rank their choices by order of preference.

The poll found that 44% of those asked intend to vote for the SNP in the ballot on May 5 – a plus-12 swing compared with the last local elections, which were held in 2017.

Some 23% (plus three) of respondents said they intend to vote for Scottish Labour, putting Anas Sarwar’s party in second place when it comes to first preferences.

Douglas Ross’s Scottish Conservatives found themselves third under this measure, with 18% of those surveyed saying they would back his party – a swing of minus seven compared with the last vote.

The Scottish Liberal Democrats then followed with 6% (minus one), while the Scottish Greens – currently in the Scottish Government under a co-operation agreement with the SNP – received a share of 3% (minus one).

Ahead of its first council election, the Alba Party – which was launched in 2021 before the Scottish Parliament elections – had 1% of the vote.

Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie
The Scottish Greens, co-led by Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie, received 3% of the first preference share (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish Greens took the lead when it came to second preferences, with a share of 21%.

Scottish Labour sat in second again on this measure, while Alex Cole-Hamilton’s Scottish Liberal Democrats took the third spot with 12%.

Some 8% of respondents said they would select the SNP as their second choice, while 5% said they would give the Scottish Conservatives their vote.

Almost a quarter (24%) of those polled said they would choose not to use their second vote.

This figure jumps to 45% on the subject of a third preference, with Mr Cole-Hamilton’s party taking 13% of the share.

This is closely followed by the Scottish Greens with 12%, while Scottish Labour takes third with 10%.

The Scottish Conservatives sit at 4% of respondents intending to vote for them as a third preference.

SNP depute leader Keith Brown said the polling shows the Scottish Conservatives are “sinking in the polls” amid a cost-of-living crisis.

Ballot boxes
Nearly a quarter of respondents said they do not intend to use their second vote (David Jones/PA)

Mr Brown added: “These elections are vital, first to elect SNP councillors who will work tirelessly for local communities.

“May 5 is also an opportunity to make our voices heard, to send a message to the Tories who are failing families, and cast a verdict on Boris Johnson’s lies, cronyism, and moral failure.

“This latest poll shows that people in Scotland continue to put their trust in the SNP and that positive vision we have for our nation – but there is absolutely no room for complacency as the campaign heats up.

“We already know that turnout will be key in this election, which is why the SNP will continue to take nothing for granted – working for every single vote until polling day.

“Locking the Tories out of power in council chambers across Scotland means getting out to vote – and voting SNP.

“It’s hardly surprising to see the Tories sinking in the polls, with dodgy PPE contracts going to party donors, failure to act on the cost-of-living crisis and the scandal of Boris Johnson’s Downing Street parties still very much on the public’s mind.”

