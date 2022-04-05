Russian plea for help as Irish embassy faces fuel shortage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Russian plea for help as Irish embassy faces fuel shortage

By Press Association
April 5 2022, 7.27pm
The Russian Embassy in Dublin (PA)
There has been a cry for help from the Russian Embassy in Ireland as it faces a fuel shortage.

Diplomats have complained that Irish oil companies have refused to deliver supplies to their Dublin property due to the invasion of Ukraine.

The embassy has become the focal point for Irish anger over the war raged by Vladimir Putin.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Police outside the Russian embassy in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

The Irish Daily Mirror reported that the embassy has written a letter to Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney’s department about the issue.

They have urged the Irish Government to intervene in what they have termed as a “clearly discriminatory case”.

Asked about the matter on Tuesday, Ireland’s deputy premier Leo Varadkar said that, while he does not have sympathy for the Russian Embassy, there are rules in which Ireland must follow when hosting international diplomats.

“There are particular rules under the Vienna Conventions as to how we’re supposed to treat diplomats and diplomatic commissions in our country so I think they have to be followed,” the Tanaiste said.

“I actually didn’t have the chance to read that article so I don’t know the details.”

National Day of Remembrance and Reflection Ceremony – Ireland
Tanaiste Leo Varadkar (Damien Storan/PA)

The embassy has been the scene of demonstrations by those opposed to the invasion of Ukraine.

Since the invasion began, protests have been staged across the city and the country as both Irish people and Ukrainians living in Ireland gathered to express outcry at the war.

The Irish Government has also face repeated calls to expel the Russian Ambassador to Ireland, Yury Filatov.

Last month a man was charged with criminal damage and dangerous driving after his lorry rammed the embassy gates on Orwell Road in the south of the city.

On Tuesday evening the embassy had not confirmed whether it had managed to secure fuel supply.

Meanwhile Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is set to address the two houses of the Irish Parliament on Wednesday.

