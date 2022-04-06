How will the rise in national insurance affect you?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
How will the rise in national insurance affect you?

By Press Association
April 6 2022, 10.53am
The pain of the national insurance increase will be felt by people on their next payday, as they try to juggle surging living costs on a shrinking pay packet, experts have warned (Nick Ansell/PA)
The pain of the rise in national insurance will be felt by people on their next payday, as they try to juggle surging living costs on a shrunken wage packet, experts have warned.

Here is a look at why the increase is happening and why “awful April” is seen as just the start of a string of tough months ahead:

– Why has the increase been introduced?

The Government says the 1.25 percentage point rise in national insurance (NI) will be spent on the NHS, health and social care in the UK.

From April 2023, the NI rate will return to the 2021-22 level, as a new health and social care levy introduced.

The tax rise could raise £39 billion over the next three years, helping to reduce NHS backlogs which have been exacerbated by the coronavirus crisis.

The extra cash raised could reduce waiting times and deliver millions more scans, tests and operations.

– Who does it apply to and how will the increase be taken?

If you are employed, this will come out of your wages before you are paid and the contributions will show in your payslip. Self-employed people pay national insurance depending on their profits and employers also pay NI contributions.

– How else are households being squeezed?

This month has been dubbed “awful April” by some, as households are dealing with multiple pressures from soaring living costs.

The NI rise comes on top of a 54% increase to Ofgem’s price cap and increases to council tax and water bills, mortgages, rents, food and transport costs.

Sarah Coles, senior personal finance analyst, Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Awful April is just the beginning of an incredibly tough few months…

“The real pain of the national insurance hike will be felt on payday, at the end of the month.

“At that point, we’ll be reeling from the impact of higher energy bills, council tax, water bills, fuel costs – and we’ll have to manage it all on a smaller pay packet. It’s a terrible time to hike taxes.”

  • Annual salary of £20,000 - £130
  • Annual salary of £30,000 - £255
  • Annual salary of £50,000 - £505

– Why will people particularly feel the pinch from the NI change in the next few months?

Employees currently pay national insurance on annual earnings above £9,880, but from July the threshold will increase to £12,570.

Ms Coles said the rise in the NI threshold will help combat the cost of the increase for lower and average earners.

But she said: “It doesn’t actually affect pay packets until the end of July.”

She continued: “In the intervening months, the threshold will be just £9,880, and the 1.25 percentage point rise will leave someone earning £20,000 paying £130 more a year, someone on £30,000 will pay £255 more, and someone earning £50,000 will pay £505 more a year.

“And while 1.25 percentage points doesn’t sound like much of an uplift, in reality it will mean someone on an average wage will pay 10% more.”

– Is there anything people can do to combat the impacts of the NI hike?

Salary sacrifice schemes allow employers to reduce an employee’s salary and pay the equivalent amount into a non-cash benefit, such as pension contributions or a cycle-to-work scheme.

Adrian Lowery, personal finance expert at investing platform Bestinvest, said: “An employer could agree to contribute a greater proportion of your salary into your workplace pension, in lieu of pay.

“While pension contributions always benefit from income tax relief, if this system is used then national insurance relief is also obtained.”

He said there are downsides, however, to reducing your salary, such as decreased mortgage affordability.

Myron Jobson, senior personal finance analyst at interactive investor, warned: “A lower salary can affect entitlements such as maternity/paternity pay, mortgage applications based on one’s income, and some state allowances.

“As such, people should always consider how such benefits could impact their finances more broadly.”

