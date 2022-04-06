Simon Coveney criticises TDs for refusing to clap Zelensky’s Dail speech

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Simon Coveney criticises TDs for refusing to clap Zelensky’s Dail speech

By Press Association
April 6 2022, 5.37pm
Handout photo of Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, addressing a Joint Sitting of both Dail and Seanad Eireann (the Houses of the Oireachtas, Irish Parliament) in the Dail Chamber of Leinster House, Dublin (Maxwells/PA)
People Before Profit TDs have been criticised for refusing to clap after Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the Dail.

Following Mr Zelensky’s speech, those in the Dail got to their feet and applauded the Ukrainian leader, however four People Before Profit TDs refused to clap.

A spokesperson for the party said this was due to a disagreement with calls from Mr Zelensky for Nato involvement in the war, as well as citing demands for more sanctions and a “decision to ban opposition parties” in Ukraine.

The move was criticised by Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney.

Mr Coveney said: “First of all, I think anybody who listens to President Zelensky this morning and who decided not to applaud his contribution, doesn’t reflect the views of the vast, vast majority of Irish people.

“His country is going through hell right now.

“He’s witnessing a lot of that in terms of the areas that he’s been visiting in the last number of days.

“The idea that you wouldn’t stand and applaud his courage, his bravery, his leadership, but also out of respect for what his country is going through, to my mind is extraordinary.

“I’m glad to say that the vast majority of people, senators and TDs today stood and applauded in respect.

“The people who didn’t can speak for themselves but I find it extraordinary that they would choose to make a political point somehow by not doing that, when the response of everybody else was such a human one.

“We have almost 20,000 Ukrainians who have fled to Ireland because of conflict in their own country, who are waiting at the end of a phone to find out if their loved ones are still alive.

“We have people in the Dail standing up trying to make a point by not applauding.

“I think that says a lot about those people.”

Speaking hours after the speech, People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy said he wanted to expressed his solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

He rejected suggestions that People Before Profit are pro-Vladimir Putin because they do not support further escalation of sanctions against Russia.

