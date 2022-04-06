Labour calls on Rishi Sunak to explain wife’s non-dom tax status

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Labour calls on Rishi Sunak to explain wife’s non-dom tax status

By Press Association
April 6 2022, 7.47pm
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak alongside his wife Akshata Murty attend a reception to celebrate the British Asian Trust at the British Museum, in London. Picture date: Wednesday February 9, 2022.
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak alongside his wife Akshata Murty attend a reception to celebrate the British Asian Trust at the British Museum, in London. Picture date: Wednesday February 9, 2022.

Rishi Sunak’s wife has defended her non-domicile status after it was claimed she could have saved millions by not paying UK tax on foreign income.

The Independent reported that Akshata Murty, who is believed to be worth hundreds of billions of pounds, held non-dom status.

This means her permanent home is considered outside of the UK and, although she is still liable for UK tax on income made in this country, she does not have to pay UK tax on foreign income unless it is brought into the UK.

England v India – cinch Second Test – Day One – Lord’s
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty in the stands during day one of the cinch Second Test match at Lord’s (PA Archive/PA Images)

The newspaper claims the status could have saved the Chancellor’s wife millions of pounds in tax on foreign earnings, but a spokeswoman for Ms Murty said she has always paid UK taxes on her UK income.

The non-dom status is lawful and it is understood Ms Murty pays foreign taxes on her overseas income.

But Labour said: “The Chancellor has imposed tax hike after tax hike on the British people.

“It is staggering that, at the same time, his family may have been benefitting from tax reduction schemes.

“This is yet another example of the Tories thinking it is one rule for them, another for everyone else.

“Rishi Sunak must now urgently explain how much he and his family have saved on their own tax bill at the same time he was putting taxes up for millions of working families and choosing to leave them £2,620 a year worse off.”

A spokeswoman for Ms Murty confirmed she held non-dom status and said: “Akshata Murty is a citizen of India, the country of her birth and parent’s home.

“India does not allow its citizens to hold the citizenship of another country simultaneously.

“So, according to British law, Ms Murty is treated as non-domiciled for UK tax purposes.

“She has always and will continue to pay UK taxes on all her UK income.”

Royals attend British Asian Trust reception – London
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty attends a reception to celebrate the British Asian Trust at the British Museum, in London (Ian West/PA)

It is understood Mr Sunak declared his wife’s tax status when he became a minister in 2018, and the Treasury was also aware so that any potential conflicts could be managed.

Ms Murty is listed on LinkedIn as being director of capital and private equity firm Catamaran Ventures, gym chain Digme Fitness, and gentlemen’s outfitters New and Lingwood.

She is also reported to hold a 0.91% stake in Infosys, which was founded by her now billionaire father.

