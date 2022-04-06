Truss: The age of engagement with Russia is over

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Truss: The age of engagement with Russia is over

By Press Association
April 6 2022, 9.01pm
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is meeting Nato counterparts to discuss the situation in Ukraine (Rob Pinney/PA)
Liz Truss is set to tell her foreign counterparts that the “age of engagement with Russia is over” and declare that an agreement between Nato and Moscow which said the two sides “do not consider each other as adversaries” is dead.

The Foreign Secretary will attend a working dinner with Nato counterparts in Brussels on Wednesday evening, where she is expected to say the defensive alliance must toughen its response and not allow security vacuums to emerge.

She is expected to say: “The age of engagement with Russia is over. We need a new approach to security in Europe based on resilience, defence and deterrence. There is no time for false comfort. Russia is not retreating, but regrouping and repositioning to push harder in the east and south of Ukraine.”

Ms Truss is expected to push the importance of continuing to arm Ukraine, and toughening up sanctions, as the UK announced more measures on Wednesday.

Asset freezes have been imposed on Sberbank, Russia’s largest bank, and the Credit Bank of Moscow.

All new outward investment to Russia has been banned and the UK has also committed to end all imports of Russian coal and oil by the end of the year, with gas to follow as soon as possible.

Imports of Russian iron and steel products will be banned and a further eight oligarchs have also been added to the sanctions list.

Ms Truss said they are “some of our toughest sanctions yet”.

At the Nato meeting, Ms Truss is also expected to urge more support for countries such as Georgia, Moldova, Sweden, and Finland.

She is also expected to say the Nato-Russia Founding Act, in which it was declared the two sides “do not consider each other as adversaries”, is dead.

The agreement, signed in 1997, aimed to increase security and stability.

