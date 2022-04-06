Private school pupils no happier than state school peers, study finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Private school pupils no happier than state school peers, study finds

By Press Association
April 7 2022, 12.03am
Private schools have increased their spending on pupils since the 1980s (Ben Birchall/PA)
Going to private school does not protect pupils’ mental health or make them happier than attending a state school, new research has found.

A study published on Thursday in the Cambridge Journal of Education found that privately-educated pupils were no happier in their early 20s than their state school peers when factors such as family background were taken into account.

Previous studies cited in the report have found that while private schooling leads to better academic results for pupils, it does not give any protection against psychological distress. In a prior study of those born in 1970, it was even found that mental health issues were heightened among privately-educated women.

The report notes that since the 1980s, private schools have increased their spending on pupils while there has been more focus on young people’s mental health in society overall in recent years.

Using data from the Next Steps study, which follows the lives of a representative sample of 15,770 people born in England in 1989 and 1990, it found there was no statistically significant mental health advantage for privately-educated men and women at age 14 and 25.

For girls aged 16, there was some evidence that going to private school slightly protected their mental health compared with state school peers.

While those who had attended private school were more likely to report higher levels of life satisfaction at age 20 and 25, when individual characteristics and background were accounted for there were no statistically significant differences between those who had gone to state or private schools.

The researchers were surprised by the findings as private schools have more money and resources to help their pupils than state schools and have placed particular emphasis on pastoral support for pupils in recent years.

“I think it is possible that the increased pastoral support was just starting to make a difference for this cohort,” researcher Dr Morag Henderson said.

“It is also likely that although school resource is greater in private schools, the academic stress students face might be too and so we see each force cancelling the other out.”

She said the results could be different for pupils today given how private schools were better able to support pupils’ mental health during the pandemic.

“This is speculation but it might be that we see state school students fare worse in terms of mental health compared to private school students, post-lockdown,” she said.

She said the question needed further analysis but was being explored by the new Covid social mobility and opportunities study (COSMO) cohort study, headed up by Dr Jake Anders, one of the co-authors of the report.

