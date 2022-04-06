Delayed myeloma diagnosis is causing life-altering complications, charity warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Delayed myeloma diagnosis is causing life-altering complications, charity warns

By Press Association
April 7 2022, 12.03am
Delayed diagnosis has caused Myeloma sufferers severe complications (Peter Byrne/PA Wire)
Half of myeloma patients in Scotland have been left with “life-altering” conditions such as spinal fractures and kidney failure due to delayed diagnosis, a charity has found.

Myeloma UK’s report, A Life Worth Living, found half of patients received a late diagnosis.

And 49% of patients living with the incurable blood cancer suffered a high impact on their quality of life because of missed diagnosis, while 34% experienced debilitating spinal fractures.

The charity is now calling on the Scottish Government to make quality of life a key part of the upcoming cancer strategy.

Shelagh McKinlay, the charity’s acting director of research and patient advisory, said the delays caused “irreversible” damage.

About 457 people in Scotland are diagnosed with myeloma, which occurs in the bone marrow, every year and delayed diagnosis is more likely in younger patients.

While it is one of the hardest cancers to diagnose, there are currently no targets or time frames for myeloma to be caught early or within a reasonable amount of time, according to the charity.

Ms McKinlay said: “The quality of life of people living with myeloma has never been more important, with advances in treatment meaning that patients are able to live longer than ever before.

Generic health pics
About 457 people are diagnosed with myeloma in Scotland every year (Rui Vieira/PA)

“Delayed diagnosis is well known to increase the likelihood that patients will experience two or more serious complications.

“Yet, there are still no specific diagnosis targets to make sure the disease is caught and treated in time and to tackle unacceptable and truly harmful delays.

“This is doubly unfair since we know outcomes for myeloma are already so poor.

“Whether through severe and chronic pain, spinal fractures, kidney damage and other complications, myeloma patients are being condemned to a life of limitations because they were diagnosed far too late.

“From the very start, their potential to live well is severely restricted, no matter what treatments they end up receiving – the damage is irreversible.

“With a cancer strategy on the horizon, now is the time to put quality of life at the heart of Government policy.

“The Scottish Government urgently needs to develop targets that improve patients’ experience and put the day-to-day lives of people with myeloma front and centre across research, policy development, commissioning, and clinical practice.

“We cannot and will not allow people’s lives to be diminished by avoidable delays in diagnosis.”

It is likely that delayed diagnosis has been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic which could result in a surge of patients suffering one or more serious complications as a result.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The NHS remains under sustained pressure as a result of Covid-19, with the number of people awaiting diagnostic tests now at the highest level since 2018, and we are working tirelessly with health boards to provide vital services.

“We continue to see an increasing number of cancer referrals and our priority is to ensure these people receive cancer diagnosis and treatments safely, and based on their clinical urgency.

“Ten million pounds of additional funding was directed to support cancer waiting time improvements in NHS Scotland across 2021/22, with a further £10 million for 2022/23. These funds are being directed across a number of specialties, with a strong focus on colorectal and urology – two of the most challenged 62-day pathways. Initiatives include up-skilling nurses and investing in diagnostic tests to extended working days and weekend working, to increase capacity and both see and treat cancer patients as quickly as possible.

“Our stakeholders, like Myeloma UK, will be key in our engagement process to develop the next cancer strategy and early diagnosis vision. Preparations for our public consultation are currently under way and will be live shortly.”

