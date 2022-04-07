More housebuilders face bumper costs over cladding remediation pledges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
More housebuilders face bumper costs over cladding remediation pledges

By Press Association
April 7 2022, 9.05am
Bellway has said that remediation work on cladding will cost it about £300 million (Mike Egerton/PA)
Bellway, Countryside and Vistry have become the latest UK housing firms to book hefty costs and sign up to the UK Government’s fire-safety pledge in the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

All firms said they are setting aside multi-million pound provisions for safety improvements related to the pledge, which commits developers to new guidelines for work on potentially unsafe cladding on buildings between 36ft (11m) and 59ft (18m) high.

It comes after a raft of rival housebuilders, including Barratt, Redrow, Taylor Wimpey and Crest Nicholson, agreed to the commitment earlier this week.

Bellway predicted that works related to the pledge will cost it about £300 million, in addition to £186.8 million already set aside since 2017.

The company said it has so far spent almost £60 million of its original provision after already completing works on four developments, while work is currently underway at 13 more sites.

Jason Honeyman, chief executive of Bellway, said: “We have always taken the issue of building safety very seriously and agree with the Government’s principle that residents should not have to fund life-critical, fire safety, remedial works.

“Our engagement to date, and commitment to continue our responsible approach, has resulted in Bellway today making a pledge that schemes constructed by us or on our behalf in the last 30 years will be remediated.

“This is a positive outcome for affected residents, made in the best long-term interests of the group and will help to secure our ongoing reputation as a leading responsible homebuilder.”

Meanwhile, Vistry said it expects further remediation works on properties to cost between £35 million and £50 million, on top of £25.2 million already set aside.

Vistry added that group administrative expenses will increase from £1.5 million for £3 million as a result.

Fellow housing firm Countryside has said it expects its remediation works to cost about £24 million.

The firm had already set aside £41 million in 2021 for remedial works on multi-occupancy buildings.

Shares in the company dipped after it also confirmed it will conduct a review of its operations.

John Martin, chair and interim chief executive officer of Countryside, said: “After conducting a review of all operational sites, management has identified a number of areas where we can raise our game and our team is moving quickly to improve performance.

“There remains significant market demand for our homes and we did not identify any competitive issues during our review.

“Large parts of the group continue to perform strongly, building high-quality, affordable homes and developing places people love as a trusted partner of local authorities, registered providers and PRS investors.”

