Thieves steal £25,000 of diesel from high-security Royal Navy base

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics

Thieves steal £25,000 of diesel from high-security Royal Navy base

By Press Association
April 7 2022, 9.11am Updated: April 7 2022, 5.39pm
Fuel was stolen from tankers at HMNB Devonport in Plymouth (PA)
Fuel was stolen from tankers at HMNB Devonport in Plymouth (PA)

An investigation is under way after thieves stole a huge volume of diesel from a high-security naval base.

They made off with fuel from tankers at HMNB Devonport in Plymouth that was used to power electricity generators at the base.

The Sun newspaper reported the thieves siphoned off diesel worth more than £250,000, which belonged to contactor Babcock International.

The stolen fuel was powering generators likely to have been used on HMS Bulwark (Dave Griffiths/MoD Crown copyright/PA)
The stolen fuel was powering generators likely to have been used on HMS Bulwark (Dave Griffiths/MoD Crown copyright/PA)

The Ministry of Defence later confirmed the value of the fuel was £25,000.

The newspaper said the alarm was raised when civilian guards performed a spot check on a civilian tanker driver trying to leave the base.

The stolen fuel was due to fill up generators powering HMS Bulwark, a 19,560-tonne assault ship.

A Ministry of Defence spokesman said: “The Ministry of Defence is aware of an incident last year involving the alleged theft of fuel from a contractor within HMNB Devonport.

“There was no disruption to defence operations and the Ministry of Defence has no further comment.”

A spokesman for Babcock International declined to comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier