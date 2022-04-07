Labour peer should face suspension for bullying security guard – watchdog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Labour peer should face suspension for bullying security guard – watchdog

By Press Association
April 7 2022, 10.43am Updated: April 7 2022, 12.53pm
Lord Pendry was investigated by a standards watchdog (Johnny Green/PA)
Veteran Labour peer Lord Pendry should be suspended for a week for angrily berating a member of security staff in behaviour that amounted to bullying, a standards watchdog has recommended.

Former junior minister Tom Pendry was found by an investigation to have been “verbally aggressive” and exhibited “intimidating behaviour” to the security guard who had challenged an unescorted guest in Parliament.

The guard, who served in the Army, described being left “physically shaken and unnerved” after the “angry” peer challenged them and allegedly grabbed their radio during “a little bit of a tussle”.

The 87-year-old conceded he had “ticked off forcibly” the staff member but criticised security for “flexing their muscles” against politicians in a manner he has not seen in his half-a-century in Parliament.

“I think that normally, you know, it’s like you going to the headmaster and getting the cane,” he told investigators as he hit out at the “bureaucratic” process.

“That would be the end of it. You might feel sore for a while but you would forget it because you have had your punishment. But it has gone beyond that now.”

Lord Pendry urged colleagues to read the whole report before voting on whether to approve the suspension from the House, as recommended by the Lords’ Conduct Committee, when they return from recess later this month.

Lord Pendry is facing suspension for a week (Ian Nicholson/PA)

The security guard, identified in the report published on Thursday as EF, approached one of the peer’s guests on July 6 last year as they were walking unattended near the Lords chamber, having gone to use the toilet.

Lord Pendry said the guest, a university student attending with his mother, was “visibly shaken” after being “frog marched” by the guard, according to the report.

The peer acknowledged EF was “clearly shaken by my having castigated” them, but denied having touched the guard’s radio after demanding their name, describing the charge as “absolute nonsense”. This however was confirmed by a doorkeeper said to have witnessed part of the incident.

“In my mind of the thing, that is assault. You have touched (their) body without (their) consent,” the doorkeeper told investigators.

The report conducted by barrister Akbar Khan, one of the Lords’ standards commissioners, concluded Lord Pendry’s behaviour “amounted to bullying” and broke the code of conduct.

Mr Khan wrote: “It is never acceptable to approach a member of staff in a threatening manner or to touch them without their consent.

“Lord Pendry’s comments about staff ‘flexing their muscles’ against MPs and peers exhibit an attitude which is out of step with the expectation that all members of the parliamentary community are entitled to be treated professionally and respectfully in the workplace, and to seek a remedy when they are not, in accordance with the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme.”

The guard told Mr Khan they have suffered anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of their time in the Army, as well as depression, and the incident “had set them back a lot just as they were getting on top of managing it all”.

Lord Pendry, who was an MP for Stalybridge and Hyde in Greater Manchester for 31 years before being given a peerage in 2001, told the PA news agency: “Quite frankly, as far as I’m concerned, I believe that my colleagues who are very fair-minded will look at the whole report and may well see there’s another side to it.”

