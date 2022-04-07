Only Channel 4 would have commissioned my consumer rights show, says Joe Lycett

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Only Channel 4 would have commissioned my consumer rights show, says Joe Lycett

By Press Association
April 7 2022, 1.07pm
Joe Lycett said he believes only Channel 4 would have commissioned his consumer rights show (Ian West/PA)
Joe Lycett said he believes only Channel 4 would have commissioned his consumer rights show (Ian West/PA)

Comedian Joe Lycett said he believes only Channel 4 would have commissioned his consumer rights TV show.

The Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back presenter spoke of his pride in the programme, which he said is an important part of the ecosystem of productions helping people with scams.

The 33-year-old was giving evidence to the House of Lords Committee on the Fraud Act 2006 and Digital Fraud.

He said: “I’m very grateful to Channel 4 for commissioning the show in the first place because our show is not something that a commercial broadcaster would have approached.

“The BBC said no to it. It’s sort of quite risky legally.

“It’s only really Channel 4 that would have commissioned the show and it’s, I think, an important part of the ecosystem of shows that help people with being scammed.”

The Government confirmed on Monday it will proceed with plans to privatise Channel 4, which has been publicly owned since being founded in 1982 and is funded by advertising.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries previously said that while Channel 4 holds a “cherished place in British life”, she feels public ownership is holding the broadcaster back from “competing against streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon”.

Lycett told the hearing he is “very proud” of his show, adding: “It can shine a light on it and it does it in a fun and light-hearted way, but at the core of it is a very serious thing, which is that people are being wronged on a kind of massive scale by these fraudsters and scammers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier