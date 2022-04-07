Glastonbury organiser calls for immediate action to ‘fix’ Ukrainian visa scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Glastonbury organiser calls for immediate action to ‘fix’ Ukrainian visa scheme

By Press Association
April 7 2022, 2.37pm
Emily Eavis (Yui Mok/PA)
Emily Eavis (Yui Mok/PA)

Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis has said the visa system for Ukrainian refugees is “simply not working”.

The festival boss, 42, is among the thousands of British people who have signed up to provide shelter to those fleeing the Russian invasion through the Government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme.

Writing on Twitter, Eavis said her family had last month pledged to host a Ukrainian woman and her family at Worthy Farm – which is the Eavis family home as well as the site of the music festival.

However, Veronika and her family remain stuck in the capital Kyiv.

Eavis wrote: “We need to fix the UK’s visa process for Ukrainians, as it’s simply not working.

“17 days ago we were introduced to Veronika and her family, and pledged to host them here at Worthy Farm.

“Their visa applications were submitted on the same day through the Homes for Ukraine scheme, but still they have not been granted. Veronika’s family remains stuck in Kyiv.

“We need our government to take immediate action so that the many thousands of UK residents desperately trying to help people escape a warzone are actually able to do so.”

Glastonbury Festival 2019 – Day 4
The festival takes place in the fields surrounding Worthy Farm (Aaron Chown/PA)

More than 200,000 people have expressed an interest in opening their homes to a Ukrainian refugee under the scheme.

But there have been concerns that the matching system has led to people turning to strangers on social media, and being left vulnerable to being exploited by potential human traffickers.

The speed at which visas are being processed has also attracted criticism.

Emily’s father Michael, a dairy farmer by trade, co-founded the festival in September 1970, while her influence, both music and political, has grown steadily since 1999.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier