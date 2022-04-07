Chairman appointed to committee on Scotland’s preparedness for future pandemics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Chairman appointed to committee on Scotland’s preparedness for future pandemics

By Press Association
April 7 2022, 3.59pm
The committee has been tasked with ensuring Scotland is prepared for any future risks (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A new chairman has been appointed to a committee which will oversee Scotland’s preparedness for future pandemics.

Professor Andrew Morris, professor of medicine and vice principal of data science at the University of Edinburgh and director and CEO of Health Data Research UK, has taken up the role on the Scottish Government’s Standing Committee on Pandemic Preparedness (SCoPP).

The committee’s remit involves ensuring that the country and its public health system are as prepared as possible for any risks of future emerging threats.

Covid testing site sign
The committee met on Thursday to discuss how it will fulfil the First Minister’s commission to advise on how Scotland can be as prepared as possible should such an event arise in the future.

Its members will then prepare an initial report on priorities within six months, with a final report expected to be produced within a further 18 months.

The establishment of the group was a commitment of the new Scottish Government to deliver during its first 100 days in office.

Prof Morris is also the chairman of the Scottish Government’s Covid-19 Advisory Group, which will continue to advise on scientific and technical aspects of the current pandemic as necessary.

Prof Morris said: “I look forward to working with my fellow committee members to address these important issues.

“We will engage with clinicians and the wider scientific community in Scotland to ensure that our work is informed by a range of expertise.

“We will also look to international experience to ensure our report reflects the global nature of pandemics and the international learning that will help us best prepare Scotland to face the future.”

Humza Yousaf
Scotland’s Health Secretary, Humza Yousaf, welcomed the appointment (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Scotland’s Health Secretary, Humza Yousaf, added: “We are very pleased that Professor Andrew Morris has agreed to be the chair of the SCoPP.

“He is adept at distilling complicated science and disparate views into clear and succinct advice to the Scottish Government.

“His reputation with his peers and internationally means we will benefit from his expertise and ability as well as his wide range of contacts from the UK and beyond.

“We look forward to continuing our relationship as we move through the stages of the pandemic.”

