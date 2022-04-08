Households more worried about finances than at any point for a decade – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Households more worried about finances than at any point for a decade – study

By Press Association
April 8 2022, 1.07pm
Energy bills shot up for 22 million households at the start of this month (Jacob King/PA)
Energy bills shot up for 22 million households at the start of this month (Jacob King/PA)

UK households are more worried about their personal finances than they have been in more than a decade, a new study shows.

Energy bills went through the roof last week, while the cost of food and fuel is also steadily increasing.

Now a monthly survey from YouGov and the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr) showed a heavy drop in how people think about the next 12 months.

Households were asked how they think their financial situation will change in the next year and the survey then assigns a score based on the responses.

Anything above 100 is positive while if it falls below 100, households are expecting to be worse off.

The score was above 100 around a year ago, but has been falling in recent months. It tumbled from 59.7 to 49.1.

The situation over the last month has also become worse, the survey found.

“The ongoing cost-of-living crisis and uncertainty caused by continued conflict in Ukraine has, once again, seriously impacted on both consumer confidence and the public’s household finances,” said Emma McInnes, global head of financial services at YouGov.

“For the second month running, tumbling household finance measures – both retrospective and forward-looking – find themselves at their lowest ever level since tracking began almost 10 years ago.”

For sale sign
The confidence survey measures attitudes to things such as household finances and property prices (PA)

The study also found that consumer confidence is dropping in the UK.

Based on 6,000 interviews across the month, the confidence survey measures attitudes to household finances, property prices, job security and business activity.

“Aside from a small uptick in job security outlook, confidence and household finance figures, combined with house price scores stagnating after four months of growth, have largely contributed to the overall consumer index continuing to fall,” Ms McInnes said.

Kay Neufeld, at Cebr, said: “With inflation hitting 6.2% in February on the CPI (consumer prices index) measure, the cost-of-living crisis has well and truly arrived in the UK, which goes some way to explaining the dismay expressed by households looking at their financial situation.

“The limited measures announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak in the spring statement have evidently failed to reassure the majority of consumers.”

