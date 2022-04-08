SNP is right party to lead Glasgow, insists Sturgeon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
SNP is right party to lead Glasgow, insists Sturgeon

By Press Association
April 8 2022, 4.07pm
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the SNP hopes to hold on to power in Glasgow (PA)
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the SNP hopes to hold on to power in Glasgow (PA)

The SNP is the best party to lead Glasgow despite recent refuse strikes and funding cuts in the city, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Scotland’s First Minister said the cost-of-living crisis is the priority as she launched next month’s local government election campaign at the People’s Pantry in Govanhill.

Holding power in Scotland’s largest city will be a key focus of the SNP after it took minority control from Scottish Labour in 2017.

Local government elections
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon arrives for the launch of the SNP local election campaign at the People’s Pantry in Govanhill, Glasgow (Andy Buchanan/PA)

But the city’s leadership under Susan Aitken has come under scrutiny in recent times as refuse collectors went on strike over pay disputes.

Ms Sturgeon, however, emphasised her faith in her party’s ability to support the city through tough times.

When asked by the PA news agency if she is confident of holding the city despite dissatisfaction in some quarters with the council’s administration, she said: “I don’t take any election for granted.

“I think every party at every election has to go out there and make the case for people voting for them.

Local government elections
Ms Sturgeon said she believes the SNP is the ‘right party to continue to lead Glasgow’ (Andy Buchanan/PA)

“That’s what I’ll be doing. It’s what everybody across the country will be doing and it’s up to the people to decide.

“The last few years for everybody have been really difficult and I think SNP councils have shown strong leadership.

“That’s not to say there are not issues that councils are facing and grappling with.

“I’m an MSP here in the southside of Glasgow and I know what those issues are, but I think that the SNP are the right party to continue to lead Glasgow.”

Glasgow City Council has introduced a 3% council tax increase this year amid a range of efforts to plug a £20 million funding shortfall.

Scottish Labour conference
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar says his party hopes to regain control of Glasgow City Council next month (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Ms Sturgeon was speaking the day after Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar outlined his intention of winning Glasgow back on May 5.

He claimed Ms Aitken is a “puppet” of Ms Sturgeon – comments which were condemned by the First Minister.

“It sounds a bit sexist,” she said. “I have known Susan Aitken for a long time.

“I just think that’s childish.”

Tags

