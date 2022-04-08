Ross ‘confident’ his party won’t slip into third place behind Labour in election

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Douglas Ross says he is “confident” that his party will not slip into third place behind Scottish Labour in the upcoming local government elections.

The Scottish Conservative leader, who was speaking at a press huddle on Friday, told journalists that the lead-up to last year’s Holyrood election could reflect the outcome of the ballot on May 5.

Recent polling has suggested Scottish Labour could overtake the Scottish Conservatives in the local council elections, with a survey on Monday placing some 23% – a swing of plus three from 2017’s ballot – of respondents intending to vote for Anas Sarwar’s party as a first preference, which would see it in second place.

The Scottish Conservatives found themselves third under this measure, with 18% of those surveyed saying they would back his party – a swing of minus seven compared with the last vote.

He pointed to the fact that opinion polls this time last year suggested the Tories would end up in third place, with Mr Sarwar’s party overtaking to become Scotland’s main opposition party.

However, the Conservatives returned 31 seats – with no change from the previous vote in 2016.

Mr Ross said: “Every single huddle I did at this stage last year, I was asked ‘are you going to slip behind Labour into third place? That’s what the opinion polls are saying’, and we had our best-ever result for a Holyrood election.

“We increased our vote by over 100,000 and Labour yet again lost votes and lost seats, and delivered their worst-ever result in a Scottish election.”

Douglas Ross’s party returned 31 seats in last year’s Holyrood elections – despite polls suggesting otherwise (Rui Vieira/PA)

Mr Ross pointed to the results of council by-elections held in Scotland in the last year, adding: “Since the Holyrood election last May, we are pretty much neck-and-neck in terms of first preference votes with the SNP – we’ve both got just over 14,000 votes across those 20-odd by-elections.

“Labour are down on five-and-a-half thousand. They’re miles behind. In some places, they couldn’t even find candidates in these by-elections.

“The questions are very similar to what I was asked last year, and I am very confident the answer will be the same, that people will see the Scottish Conservatives as the only alternative to the SNP.”

He also suggested voters will be focused on local priorities in the election, rather than issues on a national level.

Highlighting the six local authorities in Scotland under an SNP-Labour coalition, he said: “I don’t think that appeals to voters who want something different and not the same status quo from the SNP that they get from them at a national election.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has ruled out the idea of a coalition with the SNP or Tories in councils (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scottish Labour leader Mr Sarwar ruled out the idea of formal coalitions between his party’s candidates and the SNP or the Tories on Thursday.

“I think it’s right for us to say we shouldn’t be picking and choosing which is the good versus the bad,” Mr Sarwar said.

“Both are bad for our country. Both are decimating local communities. And therefore I think it’s right that we see no formal coalition with the SNP or the Tories.”

When asked if there were any particular local authority areas that he had confidence in winning, Mr Ross said: “We’ve got opportunities in many parts of the country, where people have seen SNP-Labour coalitions haven’t delivered for them. Where they’ve seen the focus not being on local priorities, and where people can see the national message from both Labour and the SNP.

“For example, I’m just seeing in the north east just now, that’s an area where people cannot understand why Labour and the SNP have turned their back on the north east with their policies on oil and gas.

“I don’t want to highlight individual areas, but there’s certain parts of Scotland that have been ignored for too long by these two parties and are looking at the Scottish Conservatives as being the only ones that will stand up for them.”

Mr Ross also addressed the ongoing scrutiny surrounding Chancellor Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty on her tax-reducing non-domiciled status.

Ms Murty, the fashion-designer daughter of a billionaire, confirmed her status after the Independent website revealed the arrangement on the day a national insurance hike hit millions of workers.

Mr Sunak has said his wife was entitled to use the arrangement as she is an Indian citizen and plans to move back to her home country to care for her parents.

When asked if there are fears the situation could impact his party’s performance in the local council elections, Mr Ross said: “I think everyone understands that the local government campaign here in Scotland is about local priorities, 32 different local authorities who are focused on, certainly from a Conservative candidate point of view, delivering on local issues and local concerns.

“In terms of what the Chancellor has said to date on this issue, I think he has tried to clarify the situation with his wife’s status, and it’s clear as we continue that other issues come up, and I think it will be right for the Chancellor to respond to those very quickly to provide the clarity that everyone would expect on this issue.”

He went on: “We’ve got to be open and upfront about all of these issues, and if any more revelations come forward, then I would expect the Chancellor to respond to them promptly.

“I can only speak for myself. I have always taken the attitude that the best thing to do is be upfront and honest, and accept if there are issues and respond to them as quickly as possible. That’s the way I do things.”