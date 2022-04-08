Sturgeon says SNP has ambition to take Glasgow forward ahead of manifesto launch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nicola Sturgeon said the SNP has the “ambition to take Glasgow forward” as the party launches its manifesto for Scotland’s largest city.

The First Minister will join Glasgow council’s SNP group leader, Susan Aitken, in Govan on Saturday as the party launches its plans for the city if voters back the party in May’s local elections.

Ahead of the manifesto launch Ms Sturgeon said: “In just five years, the SNP council group in Glasgow has overcome immense hurdles to turn the tide on decades of failure and complacency from successive Labour administrations.

Leader of Glasgow City Council Susan Aitken (Jane Barlow/PA)

“With a comprehensive set of plans – from tackling the cost-of-living crisis, turbocharging Covid recovery and securing the legacy of Cop26 – Susan Aitken and Glasgow’s SNP candidates are the local champions to continue that investment in our nation’s largest city.”

Holding power in the city will be a key focus of the SNP after it took minority control from Scottish Labour in 2017.

But the city’s leadership under Councillor Aitken has come under scrutiny in recent times as refuse collectors went on strike over pay disputes.

Councillor Aitken said since they won control of Glasgow City Council the SNP “has been overturning the failures of previous administrations – compensating thousands of women workers that Labour discriminated against, tackling food insecurity and transforming homelessness services”.

“SNP candidates will keep up this momentum and will work tirelessly to make Glasgow a better place to live and work,” she said.

Glasgow City Council has introduced a 3% council tax increase this year amid a range of efforts to plug a £20 million funding shortfall.