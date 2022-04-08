Sturgeon says SNP has ambition to take Glasgow forward ahead of manifesto launch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics

Sturgeon says SNP has ambition to take Glasgow forward ahead of manifesto launch

By Press Association
April 9 2022, 12.03am
Nicola Sturgeon will launch the SNP’s manifesto for Glasgow on Saturday (Andy Buchanan/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon will launch the SNP’s manifesto for Glasgow on Saturday (Andy Buchanan/PA)

Nicola Sturgeon said the SNP has the “ambition to take Glasgow forward” as the party launches its manifesto for Scotland’s largest city.

The First Minister will join Glasgow council’s SNP group leader, Susan Aitken, in Govan on Saturday as the party launches its plans for the city if voters back the party in May’s local elections.

Ahead of the manifesto launch Ms Sturgeon said: “In just five years, the SNP council group in Glasgow has overcome immense hurdles to turn the tide on decades of failure and complacency from successive Labour administrations.

Kelvin Hall Film & Broadcast Studio Hub
Leader of Glasgow City Council Susan Aitken (Jane Barlow/PA)

“With a comprehensive set of plans – from tackling the cost-of-living crisis, turbocharging Covid recovery and securing the legacy of Cop26 – Susan Aitken and Glasgow’s SNP candidates are the local champions to continue that investment in our nation’s largest city.”

Holding power in the city will be a key focus of the SNP after it took minority control from Scottish Labour in 2017.

But the city’s leadership under Councillor Aitken has come under scrutiny in recent times as refuse collectors went on strike over pay disputes.

Councillor Aitken said since they won control of Glasgow City Council the SNP “has been overturning the failures of previous administrations – compensating thousands of women workers that Labour discriminated against, tackling food insecurity and transforming homelessness services”.

“SNP candidates will keep up this momentum and will work tirelessly to make Glasgow a better place to live and work,” she said.

Glasgow City Council has introduced a 3% council tax increase this year amid a range of efforts to plug a £20 million funding shortfall.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier