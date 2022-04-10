Briton drives ambulances and two tonnes of medical supplies to Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics

Briton drives ambulances and two tonnes of medical supplies to Ukraine

By Press Association
April 10 2022, 8.11am Updated: April 10 2022, 12.45pm
(Audere International/PA))
(Audere International/PA))

A British executive has described the “incredible reception” he received as he and a friend drove two ambulances full of medical supplies into Ukraine.

Charles Blackmore, who founded commercial intelligence specialists Audere International in 2015, drove one of the two vehicles from the UK to Lutsk via Warsaw, arriving in the Ukrainian city on Friday evening.

Speaking from Warsaw’s Chopin Airport on his way back to the UK, he told the PA news agency: “To be given this incredible reception by the Deputy Mayor of the Oblast, the region where we were going, where there were speeches, and patriotic songs, and the appreciation, made the journey worthwhile.

“When you drive through checkpoints, when you drive through cities in curfew, when 70% of the city of Lutsk – which is 200,000 people – have left the city, you’re going into a ghost town.

“And when you see what is happening, to be able to bring the aid to the people was a very important journey.”

The two ambulances on the road
The two ambulances travelled across Europe to deliver the supplies (Audere International)

Audere, which provides intelligence to parties wishing to make overseas investments, has already been active in the effort in Ukraine since the start of Russia’s invasion, helping with evacuations and conducting five resupply operations.

Mr Blackmore said it was important that the company, which did business in Russia and eastern Europe before the invasion back, should “put our shoulders to the wheel” and assist in Ukraine.

“We had been involved in evacuating people out of Afghanistan last August,” he said.

“We did not expect some seven months later to be involved in a second evacuation, this time in Europe.

“But when it happened we decided that we did actually want, and we had the right operating template, to be able to contribute to the humanitarian aid, to the evacuation and to providing support for the Ukrainian people.”

As part of that effort, the company has delivered two tonnes of food and 300 litres of liquids, as well as essential items like first aid and clothes, and extensive medical supplies.

But Mr Blackmore was moved to do something more personal after speaking to an American friend of his, Herb Holtz.

Mr Blackmore explained: “He said, ‘I want to do something meaningful.

“‘My grandfather was Ukrainian, he left in 1905. I want to do something more than write a cheque’.

“So I said, ‘Let’s buy a couple of ambulances, one each, and let’s both first take them down, take them into Ukraine, and see the end result’.”

The ambulances were sourced were sourced via a charity in the UK and filled with two tonnes of medical supplies.

And although they were delivered to Lutsk, in western Ukraine, Mr Blackmore said he had been assured the vehicles and supplies would be going “right to the front line”.

“They’re going to Bucha, for example,” he said.

“And we’re very happy that the ambulances were really properly prepped, properly serviced, so that we know they’re going to last what was obviously going to be a long journey for them.

Charles Blackmore in Ukraine
Charles Blackmore, left, said he and friend Herb Holtz, right, received an ‘incredible reception’ (Audere International)

“And they, I suspect, are going to get a lot of use if the situation continues as it is right now.”

Mr Blackmore praised the generosity of the British people, saying: “There’s so many people doing so much, whether they’re working in food kitchens, or whether they’re helping refugees or whether they’re volunteering to drive ambulances to Poland.”

He said the Ukrainians “really appreciate” the help and support coming from the UK.

And although he said there was a “sense of satisfaction” from having done his own bit to help, he stressed there was “more to be done”.

“What impressed us most was the cheerfulness and the resolve of the Ukrainian people,” he said.

“And it’s very important that we stand even closer behind them and give them the more support and we’re going to look to do that ourselves.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier