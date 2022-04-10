Labour market grows at fastest pace in two years – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Labour market grows at fastest pace in two years – report

By Press Association
April 10 2022, 10.01pm
Employment figures are soaring (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Employment figures are soaring (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Employment has returned to pre-pandemic levels but growth is expected to be short-lived amid rising living costs and the impact of war in Ukraine.

UK firms hired more staff in recent months and optimism increased in March, business advisory firm BDO found in a new report.

BDO’s index rose for the fifth consecutive month in March to a reading of 112.74, a 1.99 point increase compared to February. Anything above 95 is growth.

It is the fastest growth for the UK labour market since February 2020, before the pandemic struck.

Manufacturing and services companies were keen on hiring new staff, and their optimism outweighed concerns across the economy about disrupted supply chains, exacerbated by the Russian war in Ukraine.

Recent data from the Office for National Statistics showed a fall in the UK’s unemployment rate to 3.9% in the three months to January, dropping below pre-pandemic levels for the first time.

And the Resolution Foundation think tank said wage growth has been driven up by a competitive labour market as firms increase pay to attract and retain workers.

But economists fear wage growth will be offset by rising inflation and soaring energy prices, meaning workers will not feel the effects of a buoyant labour market.

Nye Cominetti, senior economist at the Resolution Foundation, said: “With inflation set to reach 8% in the coming months, most workers’ earnings will fall in real terms, further squeezing living standards in the months ahead.”

BDO also warns hiring intentions will slip in the coming months as businesses are “distracted” by financial pressures.

Kaley Crossthwaite, a partner at BDO, said: “The labour market has shown resilience throughout the pandemic and then continued growth as restrictions have gradually lifted.

“While it’s reassuring to see employment return to near pre-pandemic levels, this strong form could come to an end as the cost-of-living crisis, rising inflation and wider geopolitical matters distract businesses from growth and place pressure on the employment index.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier