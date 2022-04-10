Scottish Government pledges £5 million for carbon capture and utilisation fund

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Scottish Government pledges £5 million for carbon capture and utilisation fund

By Press Association
April 11 2022, 12.03am
Energy Secretary Michael Matheson (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
Energy Secretary Michael Matheson (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Energy Secretary Michael Matheson has said the launch of a new fund could help put Scotland at the forefront of the new “opportunities that will result from a future with carbon capture”.

While ministers in Holyrood have attacked the UK Government over its failure to invest in carbon capture projects in Scotland, £5 million of public cash will be invested in the CO2 Utilisation Challenge Fund.

Match funding from industry means that some £10 million could go into the project over its two-year lifetime.

The fund has been set up to help businesses and organisations develop and commercialise technology to harness and convert CO2 – the biggest contributor to climate change emissions – and then use it to produce other products, such as synthetic fuels or proteins for use in aquaculture.

It comes after the Acorn carbon capture project in Aberdeenshire missed out on the first round of funding from the UK Government.

Mr Matheson said in order for environmental targets to be met “we must develop and grow innovative technologies like carbon capture and utilisation, alongside carbon capture and storage”.

The Energy Secretary added: “Promising early work around potential uses for captured CO2 shows that CO2 utilisation has real potential to help develop a circular economy while providing opportunities for our workforces and economic benefits for a range of different sectors.

“Whilst the UK Government have so far failed to sufficiently back carbon capture and storage in Scotland, the launch of this £5 million fund underlines our commitment to making sure Scotland is at the forefront of new industrial opportunities that will result from a future with carbon capture, utilisation and storage deployment.”

(PA Graphics)

The new fund will be administered by Scottish Enterprise, whose head of low carbon transition Andy McDonald said it would “help ensure we remain at the forefront of the global effort to tackle climate change by supporting innovative Scottish companies with the ambition, capability and expertise to utilise CO2 and transform it into products with commercial value”.

He added: “Carbon utilisation technology has wide-reaching benefits for both Scotland’s low carbon economy and the environment.

“This fund will boost this dynamic and emerging sector by facilitating the creation of more high-value jobs while also helping Scotland reach its net zero emissions target.”

