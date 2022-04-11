Artificial intelligence may help trainee teachers with assessments – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Artificial intelligence may help trainee teachers with assessments – study

By Press Association
April 11 2022, 2.47am Updated: April 11 2022, 7.09am
A teacher writes on a whiteboard to explain William Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet during an English lesson. Now AI could help trainee teachers identify struggling students, say researchers (Ben Birchall/PA)
Artificial intelligence (AI) could be used to mark the work of trainee teachers who are trying to identify pupils with potential learning difficulties, a study suggests.

Researchers said it could be an “effective substitute” when personal feedback is not readily available.

In a trial, 178 German trainee teachers were asked to assess six fictionalised pupils to decide whether they had learning difficulties such as dyslexia or Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), and to explain their reasoning.

They were given examples of their schoolwork, as well as other information such as behaviour records and transcriptions of conversations with parents.

Immediately after submitting their answers, half of the trainees received a prototype ‘expert solution’, written in advance by a qualified professional, to compare with their own.

This is typical of the practice material that German trainee teachers usually receive outside taught classes.

The others received AI-generated feedback, which highlighted the correct parts of their solution and flagged aspects they might have improved.

The tests were scored by researchers, who assessed both their diagnostic accuracy – whether the trainees had correctly identified cases of dyslexia or ADHD – and their diagnostic reasoning: how well they had used the available evidence to make this judgement.

The average score for diagnostic reasoning among trainees who had received AI feedback during the six preliminary exercises was an estimated 10 percentage points higher than those who had worked with the pre-written expert solutions.

The reason for this may be the ‘adaptive’ nature of the AI, according to the study, led by academics at Cambridge University and Ludwig Maximilian University in Munich

Because it analysed the trainee teachers’ own work, rather than asking them to compare it with an expert version, the researchers believe the feedback was clearer.

There is no evidence, therefore, that AI of this type would improve on one-to-one feedback from a human tutor or high-quality mentor, but if such close support was not readily available, it could have benefits, particularly for trainees on larger courses.

Dr Michael Sailer, from LMU Munich, said: “Obviously we are not arguing that AI should replace teacher-educators: new teachers still need expert guidance on how to recognise learning difficulties in the first place.

“It does seem, however, that AI-generated feedback helped these trainees to focus on what they really needed to learn.

“Where personal feedback is not readily available, it could be an effective substitute.”

The study used a system capable of analysing human language and spotting certain phrases, ideas, hypotheses or evaluations in the trainees’ text.

It was created using the responses of an earlier cohort of pre-service teachers to a similar exercise.

By segmenting and coding these responses, the team ‘trained’ the AI system to recognise the presence or absence of key points in the solutions provided by trainees during the trial.

The system then selected pre-written blocks of text to give the participants appropriate feedback.

Riikka Hofmann, associate professor at Cambridge University’s Faculty of Education, said: “Teachers play a critical role in recognising the signs of disorders and learning difficulties in pupils and referring them to specialists.

“Our findings suggest that AI could provide an extra level of individualised feedback to help them develop these essential competencies.”

The research is published in the journal Learning and Instruction.

