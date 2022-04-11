Education committee chief calls for inquiry into NUS over antisemitism claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Education committee chief calls for inquiry into NUS over antisemitism claims

By Press Association
April 11 2022, 3.59pm
(PA)

A prominent Tory MP has referred the National Union of Students to the Charity Commission over alleged antisemitism.

Robert Halfon, chairman of the Commons Education Select Committee, wrote to the commission to express his “dismay” over the behaviour of the NUS “in regards to their treatment of Jewish students and the Jewish community’s concerns regarding antisemitism”.

Higher education minister Michelle Donelan last week said she was considering reporting the NUS to the commission, and the Government could suspend engagement with the union over the allegations.

Michelle Donelan
Michelle Donelan (Aaron Chown/PA)

In March, Jewish students said they had been “failed” by the NUS after controversial rapper Lowkey was invited to appear at a centenary event for the union.

The musician had previously expressed support for former Labour MP Chris Williamson, who was suspended from the party in 2019 over allegations of antisemitism, and said the media had “weaponised the Jewish heritage of (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelensky”.

Jewish students have also raised concerns about comments made by newly elected NUS president Shaima Dallali on social media.

In 2012, she wrote “Khaybar Khaybar O Jews… Muhammad’s army will return #Gaza”, referring to a massacre of Jews in 628. She has since apologised for the post.

Mr Halfon wrote: “We are living in a time when antisemitism is at record levels at home and abroad.

“University students can be considered a particularly vulnerable group of people in this context, given their age and the fact that many of them are living away from home for the first time.”

He added that he was “particularly concerned” about antisemitic events that had taken place through the NUS, such as the invitation to Lowkey, real name Kareem Dennis.

Mr Halfon said that while Lowkey had withdrawn from the event, “this was not before the NUS reportedly told Jewish students that they could remove themselves from the event and find an ‘existing safe space for students who do not like loud noise during Lowkey’s performance’”.

Mr Halfon said that instead of advancing its aims of good citizenship, equality and diversity, the NUS had “allowed a culture of discrimination and harassment against Jewish students to brew, to the point where they suggested Jewish students segregate themselves from an event – the very opposite of inclusion”.

He included a dossier of evidence in the letter compiled by the Campaign Against Antisemitism, which co-signed the letter.

The dossier said: “Despite (its) ostensible and much-vaunted commitment to anti-racism, NUS has a long record of controversy in relation to Jewish students and antisemitism, dating back decades.”

The dossier also highlights that antisemitism on campus has reached record levels, with the Community Security Trust recording a 191% increase in incidents last year.

“NUS’s blind spot when it comes to inclusion of Jewish students and openness to their concerns is significant, giving rise not only to a failure of representation but also to a toleration of hostility to the needs of Jewish students within NUS and even instances of outright antisemitism,” it said.

“The result is tangible harm to Jewish students.”

Binyomin Gilbert, programme manager at Campaign Against Antisemitism, said: “Shaima Dallali’s election as NUS president only a week after the Lowkey scandal is the last straw.

“It follows decades of similar indications that this union does not even aspire to represent Jewish students.”

