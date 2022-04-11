Tory MP brands Khan sex assault conviction a ‘dreadful miscarriage of justice’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Tory MP brands Khan sex assault conviction a ‘dreadful miscarriage of justice’

By Press Association
April 11 2022, 10.57pm Updated: April 11 2022, 11.17pm
Crispin Blunt has spoken out against Imran Ahmad Khan’s conviction for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old in 2008 (Lauren Hurley/PA)
Crispin Blunt has spoken out against Imran Ahmad Khan’s conviction for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old in 2008 (Lauren Hurley/PA)

The conviction by jury of MP Imran Ahmad Khan for sexually assaulting a teenage boy is “nothing short of an international scandal”, according to a former justice minister.

Conservative MP Crispin Blunt said Khan, who was expelled from the Tory Party after Monday’s verdict, was the victim of a “dreadful miscarriage of justice”.

A jury at Southwark Crown Court took about five hours to decide the Wakefield MP was guilty of sexually assaulting a boy, who was 15 at the time of the offence.

The court heard how Khan, a gay Muslim, forced the then-teenager to drink gin and tonic, dragged him upstairs, pushed him on to a bed and asked him to watch pornography before the attack at a house in Staffordshire in January 2008.

But Mr Blunt, who was at Southwark court on Monday, said the case “relied on lazy tropes about LGBT+ people” and argued the result had “dreadful wider implications” for LGBT Muslims “around the world”.

Imran Ahmad Khan
Imran Ahmad Khan (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Anneliese Dodds, Labour Party chairwoman and shadow equalities secretary, labelled Mr Blunt’s comments “disgraceful”.

She called on the Prime Minister and Tory chairman Oliver Dowden to “take action” against the Reigate MP and “distance their party from his comments”.

Members of the all-party parliamentary group (APPG) on LGBT+, including Labour MP Chris Bryant and the SNP’s Stewart McDonald, said they were quitting the cross-party body which Mr Blunt chairs.

Mr Bryant described the remarks as “completely inappropriate”.

Urging Mr Blunt to resign from the position, Mr McDonald, MP for Glasgow South, tweeted: “Parliament needs a respected and robust LGBT group and Crispin can no longer provide that leadership.

“He should stand down.”

In a statement published on his website, Mr Blunt, who came out as gay in 2010, said: “I am utterly appalled and distraught at the dreadful miscarriage of justice that has befallen my friend and colleague Imran Ahmad Khan, MP for Wakefield since December 2019.

“His conviction today is nothing short of an international scandal, with dreadful wider implications for millions of LGBT+ Muslims around the world.

“I sat through some of the trial. The conduct of this case relied on lazy tropes about LGBT+ people that we might have thought we had put behind us decades ago.

“As a former justice minister, I was prepared to testify about the truly extraordinary sequence of events that has resulted in Imran being put through this nightmare start to his parliamentary career.”

Mr Blunt concluded saying he hoped “for the return” of Khan, 48, to public service, stating that “any other outcome will be a stain on our reputation for justice”.

A Tory spokesman, when asked whether the party agreed with Mr Blunt’s view, reiterated that Khan had been expelled from Boris Johnson’s party.

“Our view is pretty clear,” he added.

Sir Peter Bottomley, the father of the House of Commons who also attended court on Monday, said the final jury verdict should be “respected”.

The senior Tory MP said he chose to attend the trial “most days” as “no-one should be alone in court”.

He told PA news agency: “It was not the verdict I anticipated.

“Unless overturned on appeal, the jury verdict following the summing up has to be respected.”

Khan’s legal team said he plans to appeal the verdict.

